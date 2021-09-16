Those taken on 9/11 from Glendale, Ridgewood, Middle Village and Woodhaven were remembered in a memorial ceremony at the monument at Dry Harbor Playground in Glendale, above.
At top center, members of the FDNY from Engine Co. 286/Ladder Co. 135 in Glendale prepare to place roses in honor of some of the 343 firefighters killed that day. Above, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz was among the dignitaries to address the crowd.
At right, members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 display the colors. At right, top, Girl Scouts release white doves, and prepare to lace roses at the memorial while the names of those lost were read aloud, far right.
