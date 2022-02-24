Glen Oaks resident Gene McCarthy went to the Key Food at 259-01 Union Tpke. to do his grocery shopping on Feb. 21 when, much to his surprise, he found that the store had closed its doors for good.
McCarthy isn’t alone — it seems that no one was informed of the store’s closure before the fact.
“There was absolutely no communication. There’s been no follow-up. There’s been no discussion as to what’s coming in,” said Bob Friedrich, president of the Glen Oaks Village Co-Op. “A lot of residents are upset, and they’re actually thinking about putting together some type of protest.”
The Key Food’s departure leaves the area without a supermarket; the nearest one is the Stop and Shop at 653 Hillside Ave. — over the city line. While that is taxing for any community, seniors especially are concerned about the longer trip.
“That’s a hardship for the seniors in the area, because there’s really no place to go, as far as a big supermarket,” McCarthy said.
The other option is to go to Food Bazaar in Douglaston, McCarthy said.
“For seniors, that’s a pretty long hike,” he added.
Though McCarthy noted that there is speculation that the store’s lease expired, no one seems to know for sure, including the shopping center’s superintendent, who was reached Tuesday.
Key Food’s corporate office did not provide a reason for the closure by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.