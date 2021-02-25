A Glen Oaks GOP leader was arrested Monday for participating in the Capitol insurrection.
Philip Grillo, a 46-year-old District 24 Assembly leader and former City Council District 24 special election candidate, was picked up by police at his girlfriend’s house for his attempts to obstruct President Biden’s win last month.
Two tipsters watching the Jan. 6 coverage called the FBI to identify Grillo as one of the participants, according to an investigator’s statement of the facts. One witness provided screen grabs of CNN coverage to back up the claims.
One tipster, who claimed to know Grillo from attending the same schools in their youth, identified him through a distinctive Knights of Columbus St. Anne’s Council #2429 jacket he was wearing at the time of the riot, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District Public Information Officer John Marzulli said. The FBI confirmed that Grillo is a member of the chapter.
The GOP leader, who calls himself the “Republican Messiah” on Facebook, made headlines in early December for running in the District 24 special election, despite not living in the district, in order to hand his place over to another candidate.
After submitting his petitions in November, Grillo filed paperwork to substitute his spot on the ballot for Leo Jacobs, a Bukharian Jewish attorney. Grillo’s petitions were short 50 valid signatures anyway, kicking him off the ballot, and Jacobs dropped out of the race.
The court document refers to several videos captured during the riot, one of which depicts an individual matching Grillo’s description and clothing climbing into the Capitol through a broken window at about 2:20 p.m. with a crowd of Trump supporters.
Other video captures Grillo inside the Rotunda, and joining groups at odds with Capitol police. In one instance, Grillo allegedly participated in “physical confrontation” with uniformed officers until his group was driven back when the police employed a chemical irritant.
Court documents included 12 video stills placing Grillo at the scene of the crime.
Investigators confirmed that Grillo’s license plate had been detected departing New York City the night of Jan. 5 and returning just before midnight Jan. 7. Also, a Secret Service camera in Washington, DC, scanned his plate at 2:10 a.m. the day of the insurrection.
Additionally, investigators obtained cell phone records that place Grillo’s cell phone in the DC region during the riot. While registered to his mother, the number is listed as Grillo’s.
He appeared in U.S. court Feb. 23 and was charged with a felony for knowingly entering a restricted building without permission and knowingly attempting to disrupt government business. He was released on $100,000 bond.
The FBI also arrested retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster Monday morning for his alleged participation in the riot. The former cop had previously worked as uniformed security at City Hall and Gracie Mansion before his retirement in 2011.
