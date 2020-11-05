Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the first female to ever hold the position, hosted a Nov. 2 virtual celebration to pay tribute to fellow trailblazers in the legal system and honor the lives of the barrier breakers who paved their path.
“I believe wholeheartedly that I would not be the Queens DA were it not for so many women that came before me. I stand on their shoulders — we all stand on their shoulders,” Katz said.
In partnership with the Queens County Women’s Bar Association, Katz recognized eight New York women who “broke barriers” and “smashed glass ceilings,” two of whom are native to Queens: Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Judge Ushir Pandit-Durant.
The others are Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, Judge Doris Ling-Cohan, state Attorney General Letitia James, Bronx DA Darcel Clark and former Brooklyn DA Elizabeth Holtzman.
Katz revealed that, in an effort to continue the momentum established by the honorees and herself, she had dedicated a hallway within the District Attorney’s Executive Suite to trailblazing women in recent history. Photographs of the honorees, as well as nine other trailblazers, including Shirley Chisholm, Hillary Clinton and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, line the walls of the Kew Gardens office.
The DA said she was moved to install the living memorial after coming face to face with a similar tribute to the 44 previous Queens District Attorneys — all men.
“You know, there were a lot of guys in that hallway and every day I walked by it and I said, ‘We should do something about this,’” Katz said.
Meng thanked Katz for taking the initative in making the hallway welcoming and encouraging for women, especially in a male-dominated space.
“To see what that hallway ... looks like now has a tremendously different and powerful and empowering feel and I thank you for doing that not just for the honorees but for foreshadowing the history makers to come,” she said.
Meng also reflected on her experience running as the first Asian-American congressional representative for New York in 2012 and previously as the assemblymember for the 22nd District four years earlier. The mentorship she received from fellow female leaders, notably from fellow honorees Ling-Cohan and Holtzman, was invaluable. The two trailblazers offered the young candidate advice on her campaign trail unsolicited, which Meng called “rare,” but “important” for firsts trying to break barriers.
“I realized there weren’t a lot of people who looked like me. There weren’t a lot of women of color, there weren’t a lot of women period,” she said.
The purpose of the ceremony, Katz said, was to emphasize that the fight for women to break into leading roles is never finished. The honorees and herself, she said, are laying the groundwork for future generations of powerful women.
“Every single day I remember that fact. Every time you succeed, especially as women, reach down and pull someone else with you,” the district attorney said.
