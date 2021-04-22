One year after finishing in second place in the Democratic primary, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley is running for borough president again.
During her campaign launch last Wednesday on Main Street in Flushing, Crowley spoke of Queens being the most overcrowded borough.
Video of the launch was posted on her Facebook page. Crowley lamented “our schools and our trains operating beyond capacity and the fewest hospital beds,” saying, “It’s no wonder that our working families, especially people of color, are the hardest hit by this pandemic.”
She also spoke of the increasing attacks on Asian-Americans.
“My message to the [Asian-American Pacific Islander] community and all other communities affected by racism and hate: We are stronger together,” Crowley said.
Crowley served in the City Council from 2009 to 2017 for the Middle Village, Maspeth, Glendale and Ridgewood neighborhoods. She lost a closely contested general election to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), after she had defeated him in the Democratic primary months earlier.
In last year’s primary, Borough President Donovan Richards received 35.8 percent of the vote to Crowley’s 28.8.
“My campaign is one of optimism — we have challenges up ahead, but I know we can make Queens come back stronger than ever before,” Crowley tweeted last Thursday.
