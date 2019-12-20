  • December 20, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Giving back to community, even on holiday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am

Giving back to community, even on holiday 0 comments

The Queens legal community celebrated the holiday season with its annual party on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Local attorneys, judges and friends gathered at Douglaston Manor, and each came bearing toys for children of all ages. The collected contributions were donated to Forestdale, Inc., a nonprofit foster care agency located in Forest Hills.

Those in attendance included President of the Latino Lawyers Association Thomas Oliva, left, Hellenic Lawyers Association President Chrisanthy Zapantis-Melis, Macon B. Allen Black Bar Association President Jawan Finley, Queens County Bar Association President Marie-Eleana, Queens County Women’s Bar Association President Adrienne Williams, former St. John’s Law School Alumni Association of Queens County President Thomas Principle, former Brandeis Association President Jay Abrahams and South Asian and Indo-Caribbean Bar Association of Queens County First General Secretary Sagar Chadha.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]