Giving back to community, even on holiday

The Queens legal community celebrated the holiday season with its annual party on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Local attorneys, judges and friends gathered at Douglaston Manor, and each came bearing toys for children of all ages. The collected contributions were donated to Forestdale, Inc., a nonprofit foster care agency located in Forest Hills.

Those in attendance included President of the Latino Lawyers Association Thomas Oliva, left, Hellenic Lawyers Association President Chrisanthy Zapantis-Melis, Macon B. Allen Black Bar Association President Jawan Finley, Queens County Bar Association President Marie-Eleana, Queens County Women’s Bar Association President Adrienne Williams, former St. John’s Law School Alumni Association of Queens County President Thomas Principle, former Brandeis Association President Jay Abrahams and South Asian and Indo-Caribbean Bar Association of Queens County First General Secretary Sagar Chadha.