The season of giving is upon us and the Queens Chronicle needs your help to spread the holiday cheer to deserving kids in need throughout the borough.
The 26th Annual Holiday Toy Drive benefits children living in Queens shelters and serves all ages from newborns to teens. Even expecting mothers get gifts for their babies on the way.
The teens are often forgotten and deserve to take part in the seasonal festivities so remember them as you shop.
We’re gladly accepting your donations of new, unwrapped toys, articles of clothing, books and more through Monday, Dec. 19.
The office has already been showered with gifts like Hot Wheels, dolls, mind-bending puzzles, velvet coloring books, toy instruments and more.
But the work is not done. The gifts go to shelters that serve up to 100 kids and include places like The Kings Inn Family Shelter in East Elmhurst and Dove House.
Gifts may be brought to the Queens Chronicle offices at 71-19 80 St., Suite 8-201, at The Shops at Atlas Park mall in Glendale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The office is above Home Goods and one enters the building where the sign says The Offices at Market Plaza.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district offices of the following elected officials during their regular office hours:
• State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., at 159-53 102 St. in Howard Beach;
• Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, at 213-33 39 Ave., Suite 238, in Bayside;
• City Councilman Bob Holden, at 58-38 69 St. in Maspeth;
• Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, at 83-91 Woodhaven Blvd. in Woodhaven: and
• Councilwoman Joann Ariola, at 93-06 101 Ave. in Ozone Park.
The new Goldfish Swim School, located across from the Chronicle in Glendale, has also kindly set up a box to receive donations.
Anyone seeking more information on the toy drive is asked to call the Chronicle’s Stela Barbu at (718) 205-8000.
