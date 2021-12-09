The Hall of Fame this week finally came calling for Gil Hodges.
Cooperstown’s Golden Days Era Committee voted the beloved Brooklyn Dodger and manager of the Miracle Mets a place among baseball’s immortals.
He was joined by Minnesota Twins standouts Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat — the latter an ex-Yankee — Negro League legends Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler, and Minnie Minoso, a standout in the Negro Leagues who retained his status after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947.
A lengthy tweet from the New York Mets said it all.
“The Mets are overjoyed that Gil Hodges will take his rightful place into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” said owner and No. 1 fan Steve Cohen. “We thank the Golden Days Era Committee for recognizing Gil’s achievements as a player and as a man who delivered the Mets first World Series Championship in 1969. Many agree that the Miracle Mets’ accomplishment would not have happened without his leadership, guidance, dignity and grace.”
Hodges, originally signed as a catcher, switched to first base and was the rare combination of a slick-fielding slugger.
He played in the majors from 1943 to 1963, including the last two seasons with the hapless expansion Mets. He played in seven World Series, winning with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1959. He played in eight All-Star games and won three Gold Gloves.
When he announced his retirement as a player he held then-National League records for home runs by a right-handed hitter (370) and grand slam home runs (14).
“I was here with my mom when the Hall of Fame called,” his daughter, Irene, said in the team’s statement. “She just pounded her heart and said I’m so happy for Gil. My dad was a great manager and a great player but above all else he was a great Dad.”
Gil Hodges Jr. was thrilled for his mother.
“She’s 95 now and the next vote would not have been for five years. I’m glad she can enjoy this day and she’s part of it.”
Hodges was managing the Washington Senators in November 1967 when the Mets traded pitcher Bill Denehey and $100,000 to get him back.
Two years later he had transformed Casey Stengel’s Lovable Losers into the Miracle Mets, who in 1969 stunned the baseball world by dispatching the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles in five games.
Hodges died of a heart attack during spring training in 1972, two days short of his 48th birthday.
The Mets retired his No. 14 in 1973 and he was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 1982. The closest he came to election on the HOF regular ballot was 1983, his final year of eligibility.
Former players sang Hodges’ praises in this week’s team statement.
“The good guys finally won,” said Ed Kranepool, another ’62 Met. “I never met a more outstanding gentleman than Gil Hodges. He treated us all the same way and with respect. I’m thrilled beyond words.”
“He was a gentleman,” said pitcher Jerry Koosman. “He commanded respect. He knew the game inside out. He was always three steps ahead of the other manager, I can’t tell you how elated I am.”
“There are so many reasons why Gil Hodges should be in the Hall of Fame,” said Cleon Jones. “He was a great player, a great manager and what he did for Jackie Robinson speaks to the character of the man. It was an honor for me to play for him.”
Outfieder Ron Swoboda called the honor long overdue.
“So right, I can’t tell you how overjoyed I am,” he said. He was a great man.”
Art Shamsky was elated for the Hodges family.
“I’m glad that Joan is still here to enjoy this day,” he said. “It’s well deserved.”
Pitcher Carl Erskine played with Hodges for 12 years going back to Brooklyn.
“He was not the captain, but a quiet strong leader,” Erskine said. “He kept the infield together. He had a sixth sense when it came to baseball.”
