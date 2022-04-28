NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens held a Donate Life Month celebration last Friday to raise awareness about organ donation; encourage people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; and honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
The celebration at the former Queens Hospital Center honored doctors, recipients, families and caregivers, as well as the clinical teams who work to grant a second chance at life.
It included a flag-raising, information tables and a moment of gratitude for the donors who have selflessly given the gift of life.
Author Lezlee Peterzell-Bellanich spoke about the lifesaving liver transplant her husband received, and FDNY EMT Jack Cloonan, an FDNY Emergency Medical Technician, also spoke about being an organ recipient.
Among the many celebrants were those holding the Donate Life banner above: Eslanda Dasher, left, chief of staff for NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens; U.S. Rep. Grace Meng; Neil J. Moore, the hospital’s CEO; Yolayna Young, liaison with the LiveOnNY organization; and Dr. Jean Fleischman, the hospital’s director of quality assurance and performance improvement.
