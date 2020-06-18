A victory for small business — the State Liquor Authority unanimously denied a 30,000-square-foot mega liquor store’s application to move into College Point.
A spokesperson for the SLA said it voted to deny Total Wine & More’s application “as public convenience and advantage would not be served.” A formal written decision will be released in the coming weeks.
“A big win for our mom & pop liquor stores! Took us months, but we successfully fought off Big Liquor (Total Wine) from coming into Queens!” said Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) in a June 11 tweet. “We must say no to all forms of monopolization to save our small businesses!”
Total Wine & More sought to move into 30-02 Whitestone Expwy., where Toys “R” Us used to be. The site, which would have been one of 208 superstores across 24 states, was planned to employ about 175 people and include two separate stores — one for wine and spirits and another for beer and food.
In November, 36 elected officials voiced their opposition to the Maryland-based chain store, claiming it would threaten the livelihood of small business wine and liquor store merchants across Queens.
“This is great news for the 350 local merchants in Queens who would be devastated by addition of a big box liquor store. Mom and pop liquor stores remained open during the pandemic, and now they can rest assured they will be able to continue their operations well into the future,” City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) told the Chronicle in an email.
Koo was one of 13 elected officials who originally signed on to or wrote letters to the SLA urging it to approve the mega liquor store, but rescinded their support after considering the effects it would impose on small business. Others who flipped included Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) and Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), state Assemblymembers Kim, Catalina Cruz (D-Elmhurst), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven), Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside).
Total Wine & More is owned by U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Maryland) and his brother Robert. David’s daughter, Michelle, was the official applicant of the College Point location.
The SLA rejected previous Total Wine & More attempts to move into New York neighborhoods — Westbury and Stony Brook, LI, in 2017 and White Plains in 2018. Robert appealed the latter decision, but was again denied by the SLA. An attempt to appeal that decision is currently awaiting ruling, according to the Metropolitan Package Store Association, a trade group that represents liquor stores across the state.
“Monopolies are not good in any business, especially in retail liquor stores, but that is exactly what Total wants in New York. The addition of price-gouging megastores would eliminate hundreds of local stores whose owners are part of the fabric of their community ... We do not need to Wallmartise the retail wine and liquor industry in New York,” Michael Correra, executive director of Metro, said in a statement.
The group “is dedicated to protecting its members from predatory big box stores that threaten our livelihood and oversaturate the marketplace,” according to Correra.
Total Wine & More did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.