Gianaris urges Biden: Push rent forgiveness

With a second wave of Covid-19 expected and many state and federal relief programs coming to an end, state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) is looking to the top of the ladder to get rent relief for residents,
In a letter to President-elect Joe Biden dated Nov. 13, Gianaris urged Biden and his transition team to prioritize a substantial plan that can be enacted quickly, saying time is of the essence.
“New Yorkers will be called upon to make great sacrifices as Covid-19 spikes across our city,” Gianaris said in a statement accompanying the letter. “While everyone is willing to make great sacrifices, we need the federal government to step up and help. President-elect Joe Biden has always had New York’s back and we need him to make relief for our residential tenants and small businesses a top priority for his transition and administration.
“We need robust and targeted residential and commercial rent relief, ideally in the form of rent cancellation and forgiveness,” Gianaris wrote. “Access to no/low interest loans would also be a great help, so that people can remain in their homes and maintain their places of business until they can get back on their feet. Just as we must care for one another’s physical health and safety, we must also take these measures because caring for one another’s mental health and economic security is just as critical.”
Gianaris has submitted a bill that would forgive rent for residents and small businesses that have been harmed by Covid, along with sliding scale mortgage relief for the affected landlords. Mortgage lenders would be taking the losses.
The bill, S. 8125A, has a companion in the state Assembly that has been sponsored by Assembywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan). Two of its co-sponsors are the outgoing Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Michael Den Dekker (D East Elmhurst), who lost primaries this year.
Left unimpressed with Gianaris’ call for a similar measure at the federal level is Frank Ricci, executive vice president of the Rent Stabilization Association, a group that represents more that 25,000 landlords in the city with holdings of four or five apartments to those with “a couple of hundred units.
“Ricci, in a telephone interview, said a more sound track for the government is to create a voucher system to make payments to landlords, who can then meet all their expenses.
“There is no rational reason to say we need to cancel rent,” Ricci said.
“[Gianaris] is just grabbing for headlines,” he said. “This is the man who stopped the Amazon project with billions in tax revenue and thousands of jobs.”
Ricci said a voucher system, modeled after the federal Section 8 program, would achieve the goal of getting renters off the hook for back rent by making payments directly to landlords. They, in turn, would have funds on hand to pay their mortgages, property taxes and required maintenance.
“Without this, housing quality declines dramatically,” he said.
Ricci also pointed to a state program that set aside $100 million for rent relief programs, but expended only $40 million based on applicants who met the criteria.
“It might make sense to revisit the criteria,” Ricci said. “We could help people pay rent with that $60 million.”
Ricci also said loans — and the incurred debt — would simply make it just that more difficult for business owners to dig themselves out of the hole.
In a follow-up email responding to questions about the issues raised by Ricci, Gianaris’ office declined to comment on the potential merits of a voucher program; whether he would support property tax forgiveness as well; and Ricci’s questioning of the senator’s motives.
“To date, the federal government has failed to deliver needed rent relief to help tenants and small homeowners alike,” Gianaris said in an email. “While we wait hopefully for the next administration to take serious action on this issue, we must do all we can to help those suffering during the pandemic.”
