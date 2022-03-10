District Attorney Melinda Katz has long been warning the public about so-called ghost guns, largely plastic weapons that can be ordered in parts and assembled with instructions available on the internet.
Because they have no serial numbers, they can be untraceable to a manufacturer or buyer.
Twenty-seven of them, seized March 1 in a series of four raids of residences in Flushing and Bayside, were on display last Thursday at a joint press conference with Katz and numerous law enforcement agencies.
“Previously, we have noted that ghost guns have become an emerging threat to our efforts to keep the streets safe,” Katz said in her office at the Queens Criminal Courthouse in Kew Gardens.
“As you can see from this seizure, this threat is no longer emerging,” Katz said, joined by members of her staff, the NYPD, New York State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“It is here and is present in our neighborhoods today. The individuals who are building, trafficking and using these self-made firearms no longer need to travel the ‘iron pipeline’ from other states to acquire firearms and distribute them in our community. Now, at the stroke of a keyboard, the ‘polymer pipeline’ continues to allow gun traffickers to build weapons from the comfort of their own homes.”
Three search warrants were executed at private houses and a fourth at an apartment building.
Katz said the sweep resulted in four arrests. Investigators allegedly seized 33 firearms; approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition; 78 high-capacity magazines capable of carrying between 10 and 30 rounds; 16 polymer-based lower receiver frames for guns; accessories including silencers, holographic sights, bullet-proof vests and a nighttime laser targeting system; other parts for manufacturing ghost guns; and more than $50,000 in cash.
Katz said none of the four arrested are licensed to own or possess guns in the state.
Andrew Chang, 34, of 215th Place in Bayside, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; third-degree criminal sale of a firearm; criminal possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition; and prohibition of unfinished frames or receivers.
Kai Zhao, 45, of 167th Street in Flushing, was charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; third-degree criminal sale of a firearm; unlawful making/transporting/disposing/defacing weapons and dangerous instruments, firearms; criminal possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition; and prohibition of unfinished frames or receivers.
Michael Frankenfeld, 55, of 167th Street in Flushing, was charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; third-degree criminal sale of a firearm; criminal possession of a firearm; unlawful making/transporting/disposing/defacing weapons and dangerous instruments, firearms; unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition; and prohibition of unfinished frames or receivers.
Seongwoo Chung, 35, of Crocheron Avenue in Flushing, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; third-degree criminal sale of a firearm; criminal possession of a firearm; and prohibition of frames or receivers.
Katz said Chang and Chung face up to 15 years in prison. Frankenfeld and Zhao face up to 25 years.
Attorney Oliver Storch, who represents Zhao, said his client is an American citizen who has led a law-abiding life. The Chronicle did not hear back from attorneys for the other three defendants.
“He was obviously very shocked and saddened by the arrest,” Storch said. “There is no allegation of any weapons being sold or in any way or shape distributed, and he intends to address these charges in the appropriate forum.”
Bail for all four was set at $250,000 bond or $150,000 cash. Information on their custody status was not available from the Department of Correction prior to deadline.
Katz said this is the sixth major operation in Queens targeting ghost guns since last August.
Inspector Courtney Nilan of the NYPD Major Case Field Intelligence Unit said the number of ghost gun recoveries has gone in a disturbing direction since the last part of 2021.
“So far this year the NYPD as a whole has seen a 325 percent increase in ghost guns recovered in the City of New York — 85 ghost guns vs. about 20 this time last year.” Ghost gun arrests, Nilan said, are up 98 percent, with 89 vs. 45 last year.
What Nilan said also is alarming is that cops are coming across more and more ghost guns that have made it to the streets, not just in actions like the sweep last week.
“We’re seeing them come up on a daily basis by patrol cops recovering them during 911 jobs, during robberies that involve a firearm, during domestic violence situations and during car stops where firearms are recovered,” Nilan said. “So we’re seeing them in a lot of different genres within policing that we hadn’t really seen prior to last year.”
During the press conference’s question-and-answer session, Katz said the state Legislature has not overlooked possible loopholes in existing firearms laws under which some might seek to exploit differences between plastic and metal; as well as homemade vs. mass-manufactured. One example, she said, is the crackdown on incomplete frames and lower receivers that could be turned into lethal firearms.
“It has made a big difference,” she said. “We do hope clearly that the federal government will see fit to putting serial numbers on all the parts of ghost guns.”
