A Fresh Meadows man was charged in a 125-count criminal complaint Dec. 9 with possessing 25 ghost guns and other contraband inside his bedroom.
According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, the seizure marks the fifth in the borough since August.
Chaz McMillan, 20, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
“This is the fifth seizure of ghost guns in Queens since August — and we will not stop,” Katz said in a statement, noting that two occurred in Richmond Hill and the other two in Hollis and Rosedale. “Using traditional investigative techniques, accurate intelligence gathering and analysis, we are continuing a relentless pursuit of those who think they can get away with bringing gun parts into our borough, assembling them and selling them here. Working in partnership with the NYPD, we are going to dismantle the ‘polymer pipeline’ — ‘polymer,’ because a crucial component of these ghost guns is made of a durable polymer plastic — and get these tools of death off our streets.”
According to the criminal complaint, the NYPD had been conducting a long-term investigation into McMillan’s ghost gun purchases. Katz said he allegedly had been buying firearm parts online. Officers obtained a search warrant on Dec. 6 and executed it two days later.
Inside McMillan’s Electchester Co-op apartment bedroom, police allegedly found:
• 25 ghost guns, including 19 semiautomatic pistols, five assault weapons and one semiautomatic shotgun;
• 31 large-capacity magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition;
• four additional complete polymer-based lower receivers (the frame of a gun);
• approximately 670 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, including 9mm and 10mm;
• several firearm-related components, parts, and equipment for assembling and manufacturing ghost guns; and
• approximately two 10-ounce bars of silver and fifteen 1-ounce silver coins, which police said represent the proceeds of drug and firearms-trafficking.
Police determined that McMillan does not hold a license to possess or own firearms in the city, nor does he have a pistol permit.
Police also found a number of drug paraphernalia in McMillan’s room, according to the complaint, all relating to marijuana.
All contraband has been sent to the NYPD laboratory for analysis.
McMillan is charged in a 125-count criminal complaint with first-, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; third-degree criminal sale of a firearm; criminal possession of a firearm; manufacture of weapons and dangerous instruments; unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition; and other charges.
“This is not a passing fad. These illegal weapons endanger our citizens, our police and our kids,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “Snapping together semi-automatic pistols and assault weapons from kits that are ordered from out of state is not some kind of hobby.
“We are seeing hundreds of ghost guns, ordered online and shipped directly to New York City. This is emerging, quickly, as a replacement supply chain for gun smugglers who traditionally relied on the ‘iron pipeline.’ When we see dozens of guns in this case — and component gun parts to make more — we can only surmise there is an intent to sell and distribute them.”
