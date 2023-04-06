Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday that she had launched the state’s first prosecution of an international ghost gun trafficking operation via the DA’s Office’s Crime Strategies and Intelligence Unit.
Katz said the illegal manufacturing of ghost guns is becoming a small-scale business for people who are not justice-involved as a way to buttress their earnings, which is the case for the suspects who collectively were indicted on more than 600 felony counts.
“Ghost gun trafficking is a burgeoning cottage industry,” Katz said in a statement. “We are seeing individuals with no criminal history assembling and selling ghost guns to supplement their legal income. It is a deeply troubling trend that threatens to make an already pervasive gun violence problem much worse. It is why this investigation and our efforts to go after ghost gun makers are so important.”
Javon Fournillier, 27, of St. Albans was alleged to have roped Kyle Wilson, 27, of Texas into purchasing ghost gun components, which are unserialized and untraceable firearm parts, and shipping them to New York for $100 to $200, according to the DA’s Office. Once Fournillier received the components at his home he assembled them into weapons and sold them to people in Queens, throughout the state and to Trinidad, a Caribbean island nation, for $1,000 to $1,800 to support his income.
The two defendants were each indicted on 319 counts including conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and for the felony manufacture, transport, disposition and defacement of weapons and dangerous instruments and appliances. Fournillier also faces seven counts of attempted criminal sale of a firearm and a separate 28-count indictment for criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and seven counts of unlawful possession of pistol ammunition.
If convicted, Fournillier faces 22 years in prison and Wilson seven years.
Prosecutors said that they identified the St. Albans man as an online purchaser of the components as far back as June 2022 and that an investigation revealed he ordered enough parts to build up to 45 ghost guns. On July 15, a search warrant was executed at his house, wherein additional accessories and a weapon that was involved in a shooting 13 days earlier in his neighborhood allegedly were recovered. That incident was captured on video surveillance and provided sufficient evidence for a second indictment for Fournillier on the possession and reckless endangerment charges.
A financial analysis revealed he also rented a storage locker in Jamaica, where even more firearm components such as lower receivers, high-capacity magazines and ammunition were also found, according to a second search warrant.
A forensic analysis of the defendant’s cell phone showed that he enlisted Wilson in his scheme.
Overall, 2,700 rounds of ammunition, 42 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices (each capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, some more than 50), 14 additional complete ghost gun kits and one short-barrel rifle conversion kit, which can convert a semiautomatic pistol into an assault weapon, were recovered, prosecutors said.
Last year, the DA’s Office said, Queens led the city’s district attorney’s offices in ghost gun seizures with 174, or 40 percent, of the 436 recovered, which included assault weapons and machine guns.
Ghost gun recoveries citywide were up 66 percent last year, from 263 in 2021 to 436.
