Testing sites are expanding across New York City following a sharp rise in cases and a surge in the Omicron variant. Queens elected officials have called on more testing sites with increased capacity as well as at-home testing kits. Here are testing sites around Queens, many of which also offer vaccinations, as listed Wednesday by NYC Health + Hospitals:

Mobile Testing Sites: Rapid and PCR available — ages 4 and up

Telephone Playground

216-98 75th Ave., Oakland Gardens

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

Our Lady of Sorrows Church

Corner of 37th Ave and 104th Street

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park

95th Ave, Queens, NY 11419

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

Life Camp Inc.

111-12 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11435

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

Park of the Americas

104th Street and 41st Street, Corona

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

The Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr

116-42 Farmers Blvd.

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

NYCHA Woodside

50-37 Newtown Road

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

LaGuardia Airport

Terminal B parking lot

1 Central Terminal Dr.

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

7 days a week

John F. Kennedy Airport

Next to Terminal 5 Airtrain Station

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

7 days a week

Beach 39th Vaccine Hub

42-12 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

ELMCOR

98-19 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst

Monday-Tuesday, Thursday

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 23

El Dorado

54-55 Myrtle Ave

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

100 Suits

227-12A Merrick Blvd., Queens Village

Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Until Dec. 26

Corner of Archer Ave./Jamaica Ave and Sutphin Blvd.

Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dec. 21-24; Dec. 28-31

CDC Mobile Testing

Travers Park, 76-9 34th St.

Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Until Dec. 23

PCR Testing Available

CDC Mobile Testing

Queens Valley Playground

Corner of 137 Street and 77 Ave.

Flushing, NY 11367

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Until Dec. 23

PCR Testing Available Here

CDC Mobile Testing

Helen Marshall Playground

100 St and 24th Ave.

East Elmhurst, NY 11369

Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Until Dec. 23

PCR Testing Available Here

Brick-and-mortar sites

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

77-04 41st Avenue

Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

(718) 334-4000

Covid-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here -Appointments required

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

82-68 164th Street, Jamaica

Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

(718) 883-3000

Covid-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here

Sorrentino Rec Center (ongoing)

18-48 Cornaga Avenue

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rapid Molecular Testing Available \

455 Jefferson Street

Corner of Flushing and Cypress

Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30

Rapid Antigen Testing Available Here

Elmhurst/Newton High School

Testing is at 90-20 56th Avenue

Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Until Dec. 24

PCR Testing Available Here

Greater Allen Cathedral of NY

110-31 Merrick Blvd.

Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 23, 26

Community Church of Christ Events

167-04 108th Avenue

Tuesday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dec. 24

Promise Church

130-30 31st Ave.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Dec. 26

New Life United Methodist Church

88-40 80th Street

Monday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Until Dec. 24

Mt. Moriah AME Church (Linden Blvd. Buisness Corridor)

116-20 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 26

Queens College Student Union

65-30 Kissena Blvd.

Tuesday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 23, 24

Sunnyside Community Services

43-31 39th Street

Tuesday, 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 23

Site details are subject to change.

Visit nychealthandhospitals.org for updates.

