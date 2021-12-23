Testing sites are expanding across New York City following a sharp rise in cases and a surge in the Omicron variant. Queens elected officials have called on more testing sites with increased capacity as well as at-home testing kits. Here are testing sites around Queens, many of which also offer vaccinations, as listed Wednesday by NYC Health + Hospitals:
Mobile Testing Sites: Rapid and PCR available — ages 4 and up
Telephone Playground
216-98 75th Ave., Oakland Gardens
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Corner of 37th Ave and 104th Street
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park
95th Ave, Queens, NY 11419
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
Life Camp Inc.
111-12 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11435
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
Park of the Americas
104th Street and 41st Street, Corona
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
The Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr
116-42 Farmers Blvd.
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
NYCHA Woodside
50-37 Newtown Road
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
LaGuardia Airport
Terminal B parking lot
1 Central Terminal Dr.
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
7 days a week
John F. Kennedy Airport
Next to Terminal 5 Airtrain Station
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
7 days a week
Beach 39th Vaccine Hub
42-12 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
ELMCOR
98-19 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst
Monday-Tuesday, Thursday
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 23
El Dorado
54-55 Myrtle Ave
Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
100 Suits
227-12A Merrick Blvd., Queens Village
Friday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Until Dec. 26
Corner of Archer Ave./Jamaica Ave and Sutphin Blvd.
Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Dec. 21-24; Dec. 28-31
CDC Mobile Testing
Travers Park, 76-9 34th St.
Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Until Dec. 23
PCR Testing Available
CDC Mobile Testing
Queens Valley Playground
Corner of 137 Street and 77 Ave.
Flushing, NY 11367
Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Until Dec. 23
PCR Testing Available Here
CDC Mobile Testing
Helen Marshall Playground
100 St and 24th Ave.
East Elmhurst, NY 11369
Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Until Dec. 23
PCR Testing Available Here
Brick-and-mortar sites
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst
77-04 41st Avenue
Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
(718) 334-4000
Covid-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here -Appointments required
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens
82-68 164th Street, Jamaica
Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
(718) 883-3000
Covid-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Sorrentino Rec Center (ongoing)
18-48 Cornaga Avenue
Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Rapid Molecular Testing Available \
455 Jefferson Street
Corner of Flushing and Cypress
Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 20-23, Dec. 27-30
Rapid Antigen Testing Available Here
Elmhurst/Newton High School
Testing is at 90-20 56th Avenue
Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Until Dec. 24
PCR Testing Available Here
Greater Allen Cathedral of NY
110-31 Merrick Blvd.
Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 23, 26
Community Church of Christ Events
167-04 108th Avenue
Tuesday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Dec. 24
Promise Church
130-30 31st Ave.
Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Dec. 26
New Life United Methodist Church
88-40 80th Street
Monday, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Until Dec. 24
Mt. Moriah AME Church (Linden Blvd. Buisness Corridor)
116-20 Francis Lewis Blvd.
Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dec. 26
Queens College Student Union
65-30 Kissena Blvd.
Tuesday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Friday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dec. 23, 24
Sunnyside Community Services
43-31 39th Street
Tuesday, 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Dec. 23
Site details are subject to change.
Visit nychealthandhospitals.org for updates.
