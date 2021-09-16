The city Department for the Aging will be launching a pilot program that will allow elderly residents or those with disabilities from Queens to use an app to schedule trips to the doctor.
Those ages 60 and older or those with disabilities age 18 and older will be able to take rides within the five boroughs and Nassau and Westchester counties. It will include a random participant selection process to ensure fairness for a yearly cohort of 1,038 participants citywide.
In Queens, eligible residents must be from Community Districts 6, 7, 10, 12 and 14. Not everyone who applies will be selected.
The goal of the pilot is to study how on-demand car service can help those eligible get to the doctor’s office using the DFTA My Ride app, website or a dispatch number. Those eligible will be able to apply for the pilot from now until Oct. 8.
For more information or to apply online, visit the DFTA My Ride webpage at nyc.gov/aging/myride.
— Max Parrott
