The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has taken its boating course that grants state certification to operate a vessel online.
A two-part interactive class with live instructors will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 and 30. Participants who complete the course and pass an exam will get a state certificate, which is required to operate personal watercraft such as Jet Skis and will be required for boats by 2025.
The $50 cost includes a book that accompanies the class. For more information, contact Jackie Doody at (347) 301-1107.
