Jamaica Avenue was overrun with food, fun and soul last Saturday at the Jamaica Arts and Music Summer Festival. The streets were lined with tasty treats, like jerk chicken, being barbecued at top left, and hardworking vendors selling off their priceless creations, left center.
Festival-goers were shown a selection of cultures, from the African headdresses available for sale, above, to carefully cut T-shirts, crafted in Jamaican style, right. If shopping worked up their appetite, delicious snacks were available around any corner, like the grilled corn on the cob stand, near right.
Keeping up the energy on the main stage at 165th Street were various reggae, jazz, gospel and rap bands. The Verdict Reggae Soca Band, far right, were among the many groups and individuals to take the JAMS spotlight, including Lovedom, Kev Rodgers, Back Forward and Pastor David Wright with the New York Fellowship Mass Choir.
Those in the mood to give back to the community could stop by the Be the Match booth, middle right, which was looking to find patrons willing to donate blood to blood cancer patients.
Familiar faces were abound, with longtime festival photographer Nat Valentine bumping into his family, above right: William Barron, left, Anita Barron, Marcus Adams, Valentine, Dahlia Rose Adams and Jaxon Parker Adams.
The best way to finish off the day was a sweet treat, like fresh spun cotton candy, center, sold from the back of a modified pink Jeep.
— Sean Okula
