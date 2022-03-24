After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the New York Restoration Project is reviving its free tree giveaways with community partners throughout the city.
Two thousand native species of trees will be given out this spring.
Native tree species include serviceberry, river birch, hornbeam, hackberry, redbud, persimmon, Eastern red cedar, sweetbay magnolia, black gum, black cherry and swamp white oak.
Those interested in picking up a free tree must register in advance.
Dates for pickup run through April and May and depend on the location.
Queens sites include Smiling Hogshead Ranch in Long Island City, Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing, Rise Rockaway in Far Rockaway, St. John’s Residence for Boys in Far Rockaway and Discovery Community Garden in Jamaica.
Financial support for the giveaway comes from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
To see all of the locations and links to sign up as well as tree care resources, visit nyrp.org.
— Deirdre Bardolf
