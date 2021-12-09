The chorus of opponents against eliminating geographic priorities for high school has grown louder as northeast Queens politicians, the Citywide Council on High Schools and Community Education Council 28 have joined the ranks.
The policy grants admissions priority to particular high schools based on where a student lives but was set to be phased out over a two-year span. Former DOE Chancellor Richard Carranza announced last year that all priorities, by district or by borough, would end beginning for students applying this year and entering high school next fall.
Now, the DOE is reconsidering the decision, officials have said.
Last Friday, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) released a statement calling on the DOE to suspend the policy change.
“With many Queens high schools operating at well above 100 percent capacity, and in one case, even in excess of 200 percent, constructing new high schools at appropriate sites and increasing available seats in the borough should be a top priority,” said Braunstein.
Forest Hills High School is just below 200 percent capacity, Bayside High School is at 134 percent and Cardozo High School is at 141 percent, according to city data.
“In addition to chronic overcrowding in the borough’s schools, Queens students are faced with a unique lack of transportation options, especially in the eastern portion of the borough,” the lawmakers said. “We urge the DOE to suspend the elimination of geographic priorities in Queens until the City can sufficiently alleviate the existing overcrowding in the borough’s high schools.”
Braunstein and Liu also sent a letter to Chancellor Meisha Porter, who recently announced that her tenure will end this year.
“... It is clear that this change disproportionately impacts Queens students, who are already confronted with overcrowded local schools and longer commute times. Therefore, we urge the Department of Education to reconsider their decision to eliminate geographic priority for students in the borough of Queens,” the letter concluded.
Liu, chair of the Senate Committee on NYC Education, has criticized last-minute education policy decisions made by Mayor de Blasio in his final days in office.
“Ending geographic priority at the eleventh hour injects chaos and uncertainty into an already complicated high school application process,” said Liu.
“Queens is in desperate need of both more high school seats and transportation options, and this last minute change sends our kids outside the borough without the public transportation to get them there. We must keep geographic priority indefinitely, lest we leave yet another mess for the incoming administration to clean up.”
CEC 28 passed a resolution with a vote of 9-1 opposing the removal of geographic zoning. It was introduced by member Lu Zhao.
“The system for high school admission is very complicated and any parents that go through the process understand ... it’s a nightmare, already,” said Zhao. “The removal of the geographic priorities makes it even more complicated and less predictable and transparent.”
The resolution also expressed issues with overcrowding, transportation options and the need for more high schools to be built.
It read, “CEC 28 requests the chancellor to rescind removal of the Geographic Priorities until such time the SCA builds new high school capacity with sufficient capacity to relieve overcrowding in Queens.”
It also cited similar resolutions from CEC 26, which passed in October, and a resolution from CCHS that passed with a vote of nine to zero the night before CEC 28’s did.
The CCHS resolution emphasized the need for specialized high schools as well.
“There is only one Specialized High School located in Queens (Queens High School for the Sciences at York College), with 511 students currently enrolled (9 to 12) and 116 seats offered for 9th grade admission in the fall of 2022, representing only 3% of SHS seats for 9th grade, and 9-12,” it states.
“Be it further resolved that CCHS urges the DOE and the SCA to plan the addition of more high schools in Queens, including a large Specialized High School comparable to Brooklyn Tech as there is clear demand for academically challenging programs in Queens.”
Some parents disagree with aspects of the arguments in favor of geographic priorities.
CEC 28 member Ted Chang introduced a resolution directly opposed to Zhao’s but it did not pass.
“I was disappointed ... because this could have been a resolution that represented all of Queens, but it wasn’t written that way, so I wrote a separate resolution asking for accommodations,” Chang said in the meeting. “I hope our council can work on my resolution for the next meeting to address equity in relation to geographic priorities.”
“Why is the resolution completely silent on guaranteeing that low income students will not be disproportionately excluded?” asked Chang.
