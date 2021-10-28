A Community Education Council in northeastern Queens has approved a resolution opposing the removal of geographic priorities for high schools, which is set to take full effect in 2022.
CEC 26 in Bayside passed the resolution unanimously on Oct. 21, detailing its reasons for opposing the decision based on overcrowding and transportation issues in Queens and calling on the chancellor to rescind the removal.
Although CECs, which are advisory bodies responsible for reviewing and evaluating the district’s educational programs, approving zoning lines and holding public hearings, do not have jurisdiction over high school admissions, parents say the move is still valued.
“What CEC 26 did is helpful because it amplifies the issue to politicians and the public,” said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent and administrator of the Queens Parents United group.
The Citywide Council on High Schools is expected to offer a resolution soon as well.
Former New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced in December 2020 that all geographic-based admissions priorities, which grant priority to attend a particular high school program based on where a student lives, would be phased out over a two-year span. The decision was in response to the pandemic and sought to make the high school admissions process simpler and more equitable.
“Removal of geographic boundaries is highly unfair for students who want the option of attending a school close to home,” said Hahn. “Many students have extracurriculars like sports, music and arts that they would have to drop if they are having to commute long distances. In the outer boroughs, it’s really a big issue, too, because schools are spread further out geographically so the next closest school could be a long hike.” Many schools, especially in Queens, are located in transportation deserts, she added.
Adriana Aviles is the former president of CEC 26, and she said many parents moved to the area for the schools and now they will no longer have priority to send their children to them. She pointed out that the district remained one of the last few to be impacted by the phasing out of the system.
“I know a lot of families that were calling the district office and the CEC because they couldn’t get their kids into the schools by their own homes,” said Aviles, who is still a member of CEC 26, and spoke not on the panel’s behalf but as a parent. Her daughter is in high school in Manhattan.
The CEC’s resolution points out that Queens high schools are already operating at 112 percent capacity and enrollment exceeds capacity by 8,849 seats, citing NYC Department of Education data from 2019-20. It also states that Queens needs an additional 21,243 high school seats.
According to the resolution, the CEC has called on the NYC School Construction Authority to build more high schools in Queens for over a decade but the SCA’s five-year plan includes only four new high schools, which they say meets less than one-third of the current need in Queens.
“Be it further resolved, that CEC 26 requests the Chancellor to rescind removal of the geographic priorities until such time the [School Construction Authority] builds new high schools with sufficient capacity to relieve overcrowding in Queens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.