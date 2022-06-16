As New Yorkers prepare to go to the polls on June 28, public safety is among the most salient issues they will be considering.
That was not lost on Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) as he addressed reporters at a press conference Monday outside the Pomonok Houses — the site of two shootings in the last month — during which he gave Gov. Hochul an ‘F’ on her handling of the issue.
“The NYPD is making arrests, but the rest of the system has too often become a revolving door,” he said Monday.
Instead, he cast the blame on state lawmakers and Hochul, saying that they were “unsuccessful” in passing legislation based on recommendations from the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police on issues regarding bail, discovery and desk appearance tickets.
The press conference comes at a time when crime has increased significantly throughout the city and within Northeastern Queens, which has long been perceived as a fairly safe part of borough.
On bail reform, Gennaro was particularly adamant that judges have the ability to take the dangerousness of a crime into account.
“New York State is the only state in the country whose judges cannot consider dangerousness with regard to defendants,” he said. “That has led to many defendants perpetrating repeat violent crimes upon release as they await trial. This failure of leadership and critical public safety imperatives has led me here today: to state that this represents a gross failure of leadership on the part of the governor and the state legislature.”
Gennaro also said that the Legislature, which will not meet until the beginning of the next session in January, did not address several points on the subject of discovery.
“Prosecutors are buried in paperwork, providing irrelevant information to defense attorneys that is backlogging the system, and not allowing DAs to make their cases in the requisite amount of time. It is a mess,” he said.
Asked about calls to close Rikers Island, Gennaro said that a shift to borough-based jails seemed inevitable in the City Council. Still, he said Rikers should be funded for the time being.
“We have to invest a lot of money in Rikers, because even if this borough-based jail plan goes forward, it’s going to be years before they see anybody who’s being who detained prior to trial,” he said. “And so it begs the question: If we’re investing untold billions of dollars in Rikers, we’re going to repeat the whole thing with the borough- based jails?”
With the first of two of this summer’s primary elections less than two weeks away, Gennaro, who is not up for re-election until next year, called on constituents to consider their representatives’ position on criminal justice in the voting booth.
Despite making his distaste for Hochul’s handling of crime clear, Gennaro would not comment on who he was supporting for the gubernatorial race when asked.
“I don’t want to make this a political thing, because then, that’ll be the story that comes out of it,” he said. “I’m just talking about the reality of public safety.”
He did, however, note that he had made himself “an outspoken critic of the governor, which does not help [him] politically.”
