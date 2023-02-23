The City Council on Feb. 16 passed a bill by Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows) that will speed up the elimination of No. 4 heating oil in both private and city-owned buildings.
Schools and city-owned buildings must phase out the use of No. 4 oil by 2025. Privately owned structures have until 2027.
“No. 4 heating oil adds about 120,000 pounds of lung-damaging fine particulate matter into the air annually,” Gennaro said in a press release. “Removing these harmful emissions will prevent deaths, lifelong respiratory illnesses, and emergency room visits for asthma attacks every year. Fuel No. 4 also contributes a whopping 9,200 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. That is the equivalent of an additional 2,000 cars on the roads, spewing toxins into the air.”
During his first stint on the Council, Gennaro, back in 2010, wrote the bill that led to the banning of No. 6 heating oil, which was the most polluting heating oil in use in the city at that at the time
The bill can be viewed online at on.nyc.gov/3ZceAq1.
The previous deadline, passed by the Council in 2015, was 2030.
“We recognize that, in the past, we gave private landlords until 2030 to convert, but that was before new technologies were developed that greatly eased the cost of conversion from Fuel No. 4 to cleaner fuels,” Gennaro said. “The sooner the phase out occurs, the faster benefits accrue to surrounding communities. Switching to these alternatives will help reduce environmental and health risks.”
Gennaro’s statement included support from a number of environmental organizations.
“This bill, which was included on NYLCV’s 2022 City Council Environmental Scorecard, has been a long-time NYLCV priority because when we say ‘no more’ to using this dirty heating oil, we say yes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, yes to reducing air pollution, and yes to improving public health, especially in low-income communities and communities of color,” said Alia Soomro, the deputy director of New York City Policy for the New York League of Conservation Voters.
