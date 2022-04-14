Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) held a press conference Monday morning at IBEW Local 3 headquarters to advocate for the Public Service Commission to approve the Champlain Hudson Power Express and Clean Path New York; decisions on both are expected today.
“We stand here today to strongly urge the New York PSE to advance these projects under the clean energy standards tier four renewable energy credit program,” Gennaro, who chairs the City Council’s Environmental Protection Committee, said. “By transmitting power from renewable sources upstate to New York City, Clean Path New York ... will support new, renewable energy production, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and present all new investment in green economy, and that means green, new jobs.”
The Clean Path project aims to bring solar and wind-powered electricity from Delaware County, which the city would receive via the Rainey power substation near the Roosevelt Island Bridge.
The Champlain Hudson Power Express would transport hydroelectric power from Quebec through cables that would run under Lake Champlain and the Hudson River, all the way to Astoria’s Con Edison complex on 20th Avenue.
The need for green jobs was continuously emphasized by union leaders at Monday’s press conference. Chris Erikson, for one, who is the business director of IBEW Local 3, said the proposals could provide stable, green jobs.
“[A] $20 solar installer job is not a middle-class job,” he said. Monday. “We need to give [marginalized people] opportunities to come in and do solar work, keep the cost of solar installations down, but then allow those working people to move into our apprenticeship programs, become full-time electricians, make a middle-class living and be part of that.”
Allen Wright, who is the political director of IUOE Local 14-14B, made similar arguments. But the issue is also a personal one for him: He has a 5-year-old daughter. “It is my responsibility to advocate for projects such as this when I have an opportunity to help ensure that she has a plan of action,” he said.
The proposals were strongly supported by Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “We launched, back in late February, a ‘Queens is green’ initiative. Not ‘Queens wants to be green,’ ‘Queens hopes to be green,’ — ‘Queens is green,’” he said. “Our goal is to make Queens County the greenest county of the 62 in New York State and be the greenest place on Earth. At the end of the day, this product seems to be a no brainer, for all intents and purposes.”
Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito spoke specifically about the importance of the Champlain Hudson Power Express.
“We have a very, very lofty goal, which is to make the transition from dirty fossil fuels to renewable, clean energy. And we have to do that by making good choices,” she said. “All large-scale energy infrastructure has some impact on the environment. But we have a moral and an ethical obligation to choose the energy infrastructure with the least impact to our environment, that is this project: connecting existing hydropower to New York City.”
Not all environmentalists have shared Esposito’s thinking, however. Riverkeeper, a clean water advocacy group, has been vocal in its opposition to the cable, citing concerns that it would be harmful to the Hudson’s ecosystem and the species that inhabit it.
Asked about the pushback, Gennaro was clear in his opposition to Riverkeeper’s view. “Their reaction is a little bit out of scale — you can tell them I said that,” he said. “Most of the groups do not share that concern. They realize that as this rolls out, everything that needs to be done in order to protect the environment is going to be done.”
