The state Department of Transportation is alerting drivers on the Grand Central Parkway to two changes taking place on or about today, April 29.
There will be a new traffic pattern at the Exit 13W ramp leading from the eastbound GCP to the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway, top. The new Exit 13W will be approximately one-quarter mile east of its previous location and now will be accessible from the left travel lane. The previous exit was accessible from the righthand travel lane.
There also will be early-morning closures of the ramp from the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278), above, to the eastbound GCP from about midnight to 5 a.m. from April 29 to approximately May 8.
To access the eastbound GCP at those times, drivers can take Exit 5 (Astoria Boulevard-82nd Street) and merge onto Astoria Boulevard South. Continue through two sets of traffic lights and access the eastbound GCP on the left.
The DOT said inclement weather may cause the changes on both projects to be rescheduled.
