York College kicked off its series of Black History Month events with its annual African American Reading, which was presented by The Links, a nonprofit, and the school’s BHM Committee.
Jean Phelps, the higher education officer of Student Activities at York, hosted the event, which was streamed on Feb. 6 and featured a discussion between NY1 journalist Cheryl Wills and author Gayle Jessup White, on the latter’s book, “Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson and a Descendant’s Search for her Family’s Lasting Legacy.”
“Each year we bring authors to you that are fantastic, educational and informative,” said Phelps. “The author this year is Gayle Jessup White and she is the author of a very timely topic.”
“Reclamation” focuses on White’s exploration of her ancestry as a Black descendant of President Jefferson, an enslaver, and a relative of his slave Hemings.
“A lot of people have written about them,” said Wills about Jefferson and Hemings, with whom historians largely agree he had several children. “It’s high time that the descendants write and tell their story. They are credible messengers.”
White said she learned about Hemings and Jefferson’s connection to her family from her older sister when she was 13.
“This was an oral history that was passed down from a great aunt who could not read, write or spell or own name,” said White. “She knew that her sister’s children were descended from Thomas Jefferson.”
White’s dad was 6 feet and 2 inches tall, a redhead with freckles, and he had a mother from Charlottesville, Va.
“What do we know about Thomas Jefferson?” asked White. “He was 6 feet and two inches, a redhead with freckles and he was from Charlottesville.”
That knowledge led the Washington, DC, native to learn more about Jefferson.
“Like most of us, I didn’t know that Jefferson owned human beings,” said White, as she thought about her youth. “What I did learn as a student at Howard University was that Jefferson had relations with a woman named Sally Hemings.”
It would take White four years to get proof about the Hemings and Jefferson connection.
“I am related to them, but not through their relations, but another family line,” said White. “I would learn through 40 years of research that Thomas Jefferson is my five times great-grandfather and so is his wife. They are my great-grandparents through one of their great, great, great-grandsons.”
Hemings is White’s four times great aunt through her brother Peter, her three times great-grandfather.
White’s tracing of her Colonial roots amazed Wills.
“Jefferson owned 600 people during his lifetime,” said White, “four hundred of whom were enslaved in Monticello.”
Monticello was the estate where Jefferson lived in Virginia.
“Sally Hemings was there and many generations of her family and other families were enslaved in Monticello,” said White, who is now a public representative and community engagement officer at the 5,000-acre plantation that operates as a nonprofit museum telling the history of the president and the people who were enslaved on the property.
In recent years, the nonprofit has made more of a greater effort to chronicle the life of Hemings at the museum. A timeline of her life can be found at monticello.org/sallyhemings/.
“This story was known during Jefferson’s lifetime,” said White. “It was published.”
Hemings was the maid to two of Jefferson’s children in France when she was 14, according to White.
By the time Hemings was 16, she was pregnant by the president, who wanted her to come back to the United States with him.
“She would have been freed if she remained in Paris,” said White “but she negotiated with him ... She was 16 years old and negotiated with the most influential man of that era. She bargained for the freedom of her unborn children and privileges for herself ... thousands of miles away from home ... For that brief moment of time, she practiced her own agency.”
It is through documentation from Hemmings’ son with Jefferson, Madison, that White was able to learn that the former slave was a seamstress who spoke French.
“She wasn’t just an appendage of Jefferson,” said White. “She negotiated her children’s emancipation two generations before a mass of Black people were freed after the Civil War. That’s remarkable and that is what we need to learn about her.”
