In Queens Village construction started on Monday on 105th Avenue from 220th to 225th streets for a gas main that runs 1,900 feet, but for resident Charlton D’Souza, the lack of notice regarding the work is far more unacceptable than the noise that is expected to go on for months.
“They came last week on a Monday and put these orange and red lines on the sidewalk. No one heard them,” said D’Souza, the president and founder of Passengers United, a transit advocacy group. “My mother comes outside the house and asked, ‘What are these lines? Look at it.’”
The spray-painted lines marking the place of construction on the roads and sidewalks were placed there around Oct. 18, according to D’Souza.
“I had an idea that something major was going to happen,” said D’Souza. “They didn’t put any notices on our doors. Nothing was there. They didn’t even knock on our door when they came to do that stuff on our sidewalk.”
D’Souza called the district manager of Community Board 13, but was told the organization was not aware of the construction going on. The mass transit advocate said he was told the same by Councilman Daneek Miller’s (D-St. Albans) office, but learned that if work is being done on a sidewalk it will take six to seven months to fix.
D’Souza also reached out to the city Department of Transportation last week, but did not hear back from the agency. After a lack of response about the construction, the Passengers United president did his own research by looking up city permits and discovered on nyc streets.net that the DOT issued a street opening for the major installation of a gas main by opening the asphalt roadway and concrete sidewalk last week.
The DOT permit is valid from Oct. 8, which is when construction began, to Jan. 5, 2022 and was granted to The Brooklyn Union Gas Co., which is doing business as National Grid.
“There are trucks here and they are using big machines to rip up the sidewalk,” said D’Souza, who didn’t realize the permit issue and grant date was also a start of construction date. “There were no no-parking signs that says work is going on here on Monday, nothing.”
The work on Oct. 8 started around 8:30 a.m. and ended at 4:30 p.m., said D’Souza, who felt vibrations throughout his house from construction going on.
“The street was closed,” said D’Souza who is on 221st Street. “I’m in the middle of the block. I asked to speak to the foreman, but nothing.”
D’Souza provided a video to the Queens Chronicle of water pouring out of the sidewalk where construction was taking place.
“They have about three or four trucks on the block,” said D’Souza. “They have put up a cone on my neighbor’s lawn.”
After speaking to a worker, D’Souza said he was told that workers would eventually have to dig up front lawns to put in individual gas lines into homes via pipes.
“Most of us are customers of National Grid,” said D’Souza. “Why can’t they give us notice? Is that such a big deal?”
D’Souza estimates that there are at least 25 houses on the block.
“The contractor, Hallen, said they were doing the work for National Grid,” said D’Souza. “When you call the number on the permit, no one picks up the phone.”
The Queens Chronicle called the (718) 270-5777 number, but did not get a reply from Edward Fritz, an assistant general foreman for the National Fuel Gas Co., an energy company that provides and distributes natural gas in New York and Pennsylvania.
“They are doing two things,” D’Souza said. “They are fixing the main street pipe and they are putting new connecting pipes into our homes.”
D’Souza blames the city and elected officials for the lack of notice surrounding the work that will have to be done to have the new gas line pipes installed, which includes residents’ lawns being dug up along with the sidewalks and road.
“We are expecting three inches of rain,” said D’Souza.
A flash flood from a nor’easter was possible Monday night at 8 p.m., which was less than four hours after the construction ended in Queens Village, according to weather reports.
“How are they going to cover this up? And we are concerned about vermin and rats,” added D’Souza. “Who is responsible for damage in the winter? What if someone falls and trips?”
Karen Young, a spokeswoman for National Grid, said the work is scheduled for three months weather permitting and work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays if needed. There will also be 70 new service lines and at the final phase of construction, the company will notify customers to schedule appointments at their availability to conduct the work upgrades that will connect their homes and businesses to the gas main.
