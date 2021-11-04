Much has been made about the slowdown in services from the city Department of Sanitation in Staten Island and Brooklyn, but there have been widespread missed collections throughout Queens in 40 ZIP codes that encompass at least 29 neighborhoods throughout the borough, according to data from 311 provided to the Queens Chronicle for October 2021, compared to October 2020.
The data for Queens depicts an uptick that ranges from 3 percent to 331 percent in missed collections, according to 311. The ZIP code that has seen the smallest uptick (3 percent) in missed collections (from 33 to 36) this year compared to last year was 11375 in Forest Hills in central Queens. The ZIP code with the highest uptick was 11364 in Oakland Gardens (from 13 to 56) in northeast Queens.
The other significant numbers include 76 missed collections in ZIP code 11413 — Laurelton — compared to 56 in 2020 and 68 in ZIP Code 11354 — Flushing — compared to 16 the year before.
The other neighborhoods with missed collections include Astoria (11101, 11102, 11106), Long Island City (11101, 11103), College Point (11356), Beechhurst (11357), Bayside (11360), Little Neck (11363), Fresh Meadows (11365, 11366), Corona (11368), East Elmhurst (11369), Jackson Heights (11372), Elmhurst (11373) and Rego Park (11374). Middle Village (11379), Glendale (11385), Howard Beach (11414), Kew Gardens (11415), Richmond Hill (11418), South Richmond Hill (11419), South Ozone Park (11420), Bellerose (11426), Queens Village (11429, 11427), Jamaica Estates (11432), Arverne (11692) and Broad Channel (11693) were also among the neighborhoods that had missed collections. Jamaica (11418, 11419, 11420, 11421, 11426, 11427, 11428, 11429 and 11435) and Flushing (11355, 11361, 11367, 11374 and 11377) have the ZIP codes that show-up most frequently for missed collections.
Many believe the slowdown or lack of services from the DSNY is a response to Mayor de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for city workers with a deadline that at Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. The directive requested employees of the Big Apple to either get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and get a $500 bonus or face suspension without pay.
“I’ll tell you straight out: I disagree with the mandate because of one reason,” said President Harry Nespoli of teamsters Local 831, the union that represents DSNY workers, in a New York Post report Oct. 27. “We have a program in place right now in the department, which is, you get the vaccination or you get tested once a week.”
Nespoli stated that 65 percent of the DSNY is vaccinated. Enforcement of the rule began on Nov. 1.
From Oct. 22 to Oct. 27 at least 300 DSNY members were vaccinated, according to Nespoli.
“We saw this with Department of Education employees,” said de Blasio, about pushback against vaccine mandates at a press conference last week Wednesday. “You’re going to see a lot of movement.”
Ultimately, there were 3,500 DOE employees who previously didn’t get vaccinated who took the shot bringing the amount of school employees who are vaxxed to 96 percent, said the mayor.
“We expected that a lot of vaccinations would happen toward the end of the deadline,” said de Blasio. “We also know a lot of people make the decision once they realize that they’re not going to get paid.”
De Blasio called the slowdown in services “unacceptable” and DSNY has declared that days off for sanitation workers have been canceled, they will be required to work a Sunday shift and will take on a 12-hour schedule as a means to create additional capacity for the workload.
“Anyone who is not doing their job, you’re harming your fellow sanitation workers, and your neighbors and you’re harming the people of New York City. And it’s time to stop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.