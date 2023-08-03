“I was getting ready for bed at around 1 a.m. Then my neighbor knocked on my door and told me my garage was on fire.”
Charles Stine, who has lived in his Richmond Hill home for decades, was in for a surprise during the early hours of June 30 when he found his garage ablaze.
“I was totally freaked out,” Stine said. “We got the door open, and the whole left side was on fire.”
Luckily, the damage was contained to the garage and did not spread to Stine’s home.
“You could see where it started. The fire marshals said somebody definitely lit it,” Stine said, pointing over to the left of his garage, which is directly next to an abandoned area of forest and railroad trestle.
The tracks have been a source of much debate in Queens. For years, two parties have been proposing their ideas of what to do with the tracks, which stretch 3.5 miles, from Rego Park to Ozone Park.
QueensWay supporters believe the right-of-way should be converted into a linear park, similar to the High Line.
QueensLink supporters, however, believe that the old Rockaway Beach line should be an active rail with stretches of park, allowing both ideas to coexist.
In September, City Hall announced a $35 million plan to pay for the design and construction of the first phase of QueensWay.
But that part is not near Stine’s house. The trestle by his garage is overrun with trees — many in sorry shape, with dead foliage and branches scattered across the ground nearby, and some hanging in the area above the garage.
Some bothersome branches in the area were taken care of earlier this year, but there are still plenty Stine says need to be removed, including some that hang over his garage roof.
He deduced that the fire was likely started by someone loitering on the tracks, as it is not uncommon to find people over there at night.
According to Stine, the fire marshals said if it had been windy, the fire would have been worse — one of the tree branches could have caught on fire, and it would have spread.
“I’ve been trying for 10 years to get someone to do something about this,” he said, referring to the overgrown trees and branches throughout the space.
Stine is concerned that there is nothing preventing such an incident from happening again, so long as the area remains unchanged.
When contacted by the Chronicle, city officials did not respond by publication time on when Stine could expect the area to be cleaned.
When asked about his preference for the tracks — a rail or a park — Stine insisted he has none.
“People walk up here anyway, regardless of if it’s habitable. I don’t see a problem if they put a park here, and I don’t see a problem if they start the railroad here,” he said. “I lived in the house back when the tracks were originally dismantled.
“All these dead trees are my concern,” Stine said. “I could’ve lost my house. My neighbors could’ve lost their house. Something needs to be done about this.”
