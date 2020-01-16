Gang graffiti found before Sunday Mass

Multiple MS-13 graffiti tags were found sprinkled throughout a half-mile radius in Bayside early Sunday morning, including on the front doors of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and its accompanying school.

The Jan. 12 vandalism referenced the international criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, that is notorious for extreme violence. The gang, mostly made up of Central American members, is spread throughout the country, committed a 2017 murder in nearby Alley Pond Park in Oakland Gardens.

Officers from the 111th Precinct found the first tag spray-painted on a residential fence near 221th Street and 38th Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. Similar graffiti was found nearby on the garage door of a residence further down 221st Street on Corbett Road. The neighborhood Roman Catholic church at 215-35 38 Ave. was also a victim of the graffiti.

Police took seven complaints from the three locations and found that the spray paint and handwriting matched.

“Our church and school were vandalized by someone who spray-painted MS-13 by the main entrances,” the church wrote on its Facebook page. “The NYPD was on hand for Sunday Masses today to investigate the vandalism and to ensure everyone’s safety.

Police covered the vandalism at the church Sunday morning before Mass, but stayed for the service to ensure the worshipers’ safety.

“We assigned an officer to stand in front of the church to make sure the perpetrator did not come back again,” said Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct. “We wanted to establish a sense of calm to the community. There’s community unrest following this act. Our officer was there to make sure the perpetrator that did this did not come back.”

Police are reviewing security footage to apprehend the perpetrators. At press time, no arrests had been made, but Portalatin has not ruled out the possibility that the tags are gang-inspired rather than gang-related.

“We don’t know if it has anything to do with gangs,” said Portalatin. “It could be a kid doing a prank or a mentally disturbed man — we don’t know yet.”

Despite the graffiti on the church, Portalatin is confident that it was not an anti-religiously motivated crime.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” said Portalatin.

Principal Alexandra Conlan of the church’s accompanying school, Sacred Heart Catholic Academy of Bayside, said the students were “a little scared.”

“It’s not something that some of them have experienced before,” Conlan said of the students, who range from infants to eighth-graders. “We reassured them. We told them that this was an incident that was not a personal threat to them and that the person who did it will be found.”

All three locations have been advised by police to keep the vandalism covered up until the case is closed and the perpetrator is apprehended. Conlan says the school will repaint its doors as soon as the police give it the go-ahead.