A little rain couldn’t dampen the party.
Even though the weather was drearier than anticipated, the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park successfully pulled off its most successful gala yet: The group raised approximately $78,000 for its beloved green space.
“It’s a testament to the community,” said Janice Melnick, the park’s administrator and Alliance executive director, who coordinated the Sept. 23 fundraiser. “We always knew we are a large regional park, the largest in Queens ... but we are first and foremost a neighborhood park. That never became more clear than during the pandemic.”
Over the past 18 months, Flushing Meadows Corona Park has served as a gathering place for people to safely socialize and get out of the house. The “community hub” hosted fitness classes, food pantries, Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, Melnick said. The park gave so much to its people, and she was ecstatic to see the people give back last week.
The “2021 Evening Under the Sphere” ended up being an evening inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium, but Melnick said the switch offered the approximately 180 guests a “unique” experience. Some even played tennis on the courts in their festive attire.
Guests also dined on a diverse array of cuisine, ranging from Taiwanese to Jamaican, Afghan to Tibetan and more, offered by vendors from the Queens Night Market. Music played all evening from artists who donated their time: The Groovalicious Project played smooth jazz and funk, DJ Rekha played Bhangra music and Fogo Azul performed a Brazilian drumline.
“It really is what Queens represents, all these different cultures coming together,” Melnick reflected.
As part of the evening, Melnick herself was celebrated for her decades of service. She’ll be retiring at the end of the calendar year after 38 years in the Parks Department and six years as the Alliance’s executive director.
“They were very kind and gracious to honor me,” Melnick said humbly. City Councilmembers Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) presented her with a city citation.
Melnick has been coordinating the annual gala since its first installment in 2017, and has seen its success grow each year. She said the 2021 event raised about $5,000 more than the previous in-person event in 2019, but that she’s especially proud of this year’s because it only cost $3,000 to put together.
The significant revenue margin from the gala will fund a variety of free programs offered at the park, many of which had been placed on hold during the pandemic. The Alliance looks forward to bringing back children’s puppet shows, silent disco, free fitness classes and other projects with the funding.
The money also supports the Art in the Park program. Grants are awarded to artists to erect installations throughout the grounds for a full year. The next round of projects will be unveiled in October, and include an 8-foot-high cast bronze portrait bust of hip-hop legend LL Cool J, and a tree made of recycled materials that also functions as a wind turbine-powered charging station.
