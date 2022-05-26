Applications for the Gifted & Talented programs in city public schools will open on Tuesday, May 31, and Queens will be receiving two new program sites for kindergarteners and 12 third-grade entry programs, the city announced on Tuesday.
“By expanding our Gifted & Talented program to all New York City districts, we are giving every young person an opportunity to grow, to learn, to explore their talents and imagination, and we are making sure no child is left behind,” said Mayor Adams in a statement.
“Family and community engagement is critical to the success of our students and of this program,” said Chancellor Banks in his own statement. “Thank you to our superintendents, community leaders, and families for working together with us to ensure there is access to the Gifted & Talented program in every community. We are also grateful to our pre-K teachers for undertaking this enormous effort to ensure that each and every student is screened for this opportunity.”
The Department of Education’s Office of Student Enrollment is hosting virtual information sessions on May 24, May 26, and June 1 in different languages for families to learn about Gifted & Talented program types, eligibility and how to apply. Registration for these events can be found online.
For kindergarten nominations, pre-K program leadership and staff were provided guidance in alignment with the National Association for Gifted Children in advance of the nomination process. The top 10 percent of second-graders at each school will be invited to apply for the third-grade Gifted & Talented program.
The Queens locations for kindergarten entry programs will be PS 119, PS 153, PS 229, PS 290, PS 21, PS 32, PS 79, PS 165, PS 209, PS 115, PS 133, PS 188, PS 203, PS 108, PS 042, PS 121, PS 174, PS 220, PS 176, PS 118, PS 85, PS 122, PS 150, PS 166 and The 30th Avenue School (G&T Citywide).
Third-grade entry programs will be at PS 88, PS 7, PS 087, PS 24, PS 376, PS 56, PS 183, PS 86, PS 140, PS 251, PS 92, PS 151 and PS 171.
