State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. recently welcomed to his office members of the PS 97 Student Council. Addabbo answered questions about how the office operates, the role of an elected official and the importance of government and public service.
He showed the students a district map so they could get a better understanding of how many people Addabbo serves and the neighborhoods that are represented.
“I always enjoy speaking with younger residents,” Addabbo said in a statement.
“These students are already on the Student Council, so they have demonstrated an interest in government. Hopefully, they will be even more enthusiastic after their visit to my office and many of them will go on to become future leaders.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
