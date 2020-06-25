Boom! The exploding number of complaints about fireworks citywide have gotten Mayor de Blasio’s intention, and he’s now set the spark to a new task force to shoot down the problem.
Fireworks complaints to the city are skyrocketing. The New York Post said the 311 system logged 8,967 calls about them from June 1 to 21, more than 320 times the 28 received in the same time frame last year. The Wall Street Journal said 311 and 911 have received more than 24,000 calls since Jan. 1, compared to 1,060 last year. People are hearing explosions into the wee hours of the morning all over the city.
De Blasio in response announced on Tuesday that a task force sparkling with 10 officers from the NYPD’s Intelligence Bureau, 12 FDNY fire marshals and 20 members of the Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will put a damper on the issue. “Illegal fireworks are both dangerous and a public nuisance,” the mayor said in a prepared statement. “We’re cracking down on this activity at the source to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and the ability of our neighbors to get some sleep.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
