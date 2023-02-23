What sets Queens apart is its diversity and cultural scene so it is only natural that institutions like The Noguchi Museum and the Chocolate Factory Theater exist here, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said at Isamu Noguchi’s former studio in Long Island City on Tuesday.
Richards was there to announce an allocation of $3 million to the museum and $2 million to the theater.
“My job as borough president is to support these organizations,” he said. “I often say that, even at the height of the pandemic, culture never closed in our borough. It was really these institutions that kept our communities going.”
The borough, Richards added, is stronger when the arts community thrives.
“We are very excited that with our upcoming capital project, we will be able to stabilize and preserve this building and it will be made publicly accessible for the first time in its history,” said Brett Littman, director of The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum.
In 1961, Isamu Noguchi relocated from Manhattan to Long Island City with the purchase of a 3,200-square-foot warehouse on the corner of 10th Street and 33rd Road that offered him space to work on a larger scale. For over a decade, he was able to create and store many of his works there. It was even equipped with a bedroom and living spaces, the restoration of which will be part of the upcoming improvement project.
The museum opened in 1985 across from the studio.
Littman said that the studio space will be renovated to include a museum shop and cafe and also feature space for programs and events, something that the community has been asking for. New restrooms and HVAC systems will be installed, too.
On a nearby lot that the museum owns, a new building will be constructed “from the ground up,” said Littmann, and it will store thousands of Noguchi’s works.
A basement in one of their buildings that they previously used to house works was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy and ever since, the museum has stored the sculptures all over the city and state, making it difficult and time-consuming for curators to put together shows.
“To bring everything back and consolidate would be incredible,” Littman said.
“I think the impact of this cultural investment will help for decades to come.”
At the Chocolate Factory Theater, an artist-centered organization that aims to support their labor, a new, state-of-the-art fully accessible theater will bring a safer stage for dancers and replace the DIY work that has been done there, said Co-founder and Executive Director Sheila Lewandowski.
“This funding will be the capstone that we need to get our renovation done,” she said.
It will allow the theater to double the size of its audience, double the length of residencies, and pay artists twice as much, she said.
Richards’ announcement was the first stop on his “Borough Hall on Your Block: Western Queens” tour this week, which aims to build bridges throughout Queens, bringing town halls, employment and resource fairs, senior services, youth events, funding announcements and more.
