Born in protest 30 years ago, the Queens Pride Parade and Festival returned Sunday with its traditional march and celebration in Jackson Heights, but now under new management, the LGBT Network, and online at newqueenspride.org. Among those marching down a sunny 37th Avenue was Mayor Adams, above left, with spectator Samuel Suarez, who eagerly awaited hizzoner’s arrival and saw his patience pay off.
Cheering employees of the Target department store in company red and rainbows.
Mother and daughter Lilly and Liz Peraza; and parade founder and former Councilman Danny Dromm, with NYPD Deputy Inspector Jamiel Altaheri, center, commander of the 115th Precinct, and Community Affairs Officer Michael Mienko.
Hannah Leigh, with a CUNY contingent; and Borough President Donovan Richards.
Members of the Sirens Motorcycle Club with a progress pride flag held high; and NYPD Officer Ralph George of the Gay Officers Action League.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and the Fogo Azul drumline marching samba band; Ryan Alfandari; twins Jessie, left, and Ira Gonzalez; and a marcher with a sign saying President Biden needs to do more for transgender and queer people.
Above, City Councilman Shekar Krishnan, his two sons and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. At left, a marcher in a headdress with Craig and Judi Bezelaire.
Three of the parade’s many drag queens.
Clockwise from top left, Adams and some constituents he greeted along the route; a police officer with a ceremonial rifle in front of a rainbowed squad SUV; Queens Library marchers with a bookmobile and banner reading “Queer and now”; and Fumiko Ohno, left, and Eleanor Batchelder, together for 35 years.
