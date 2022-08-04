Whether at Juniper Valley Park in the 104th Precinct or MacDonald Park in the 112th, National Night Out Against Crime brought police officers together with the communities they serve in a celebratory setting.
In the top row at left, Heidi Chain, center, chairwoman of the 112th Precinct Community Council, honors the precinct’s auxiliary officers. Next to them Glendale Kiwanis members George Schwille, Steve Hansen and Kerrie Hansen run the grill at Juniper Valley, while Michelle, Lucas and Leo Henriquez visit with Tom Wilk of the Queens Beekeepers Guild.
Second row, the Ridgewood Kiwanis Club, left, handed out hand sanitizer and home Covid-19 tests. To their right in the 112th, Deputy Inspector Jospeh Cappelmann presents the Civilian Commendation Award to Abraham Pinkhasov of the Shmira public safety patrol. Next to them, Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio joined Heather Dimitriadis at her first Night Out as Board 6 chairwoman. At far right, Daniel McHenry, aka Carmino Twisterino, crafted balloon animal creations for visitors young and old.
Above at left, Kaylee, foreground, and Frankie check out a police car in the 104th, where the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps offered safety demonstrations. Next to them, Jacob Kellner and Mark Libertini enjoy MacDonald Park festivities. Cali, far right, wouldn’t look at the camera, but did cavort with Edward and Susan Shook.
At right, Patrick Conley, Dana Evans and Commander Michael Arcati of American Legion Post 1424 in Forest Hills accepted an award along with Coco. Far right, Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, second from right, the new commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, visited guests with Walter Clayton and Elizabeth De La Cruz of G-COP, the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol, and 104th Community Affairs Officers Dilsia Bonilla and Michael Berish.
— Michael Gannon
