Officer Jonathan Fierro, top left, and Sgt. Jorge Duran represented the NYPD’s Mounted Unit as they strode atop horses into Rufus King Park in Jamaica for National Night Out’s 40th anniversary, which was hosted by the 103rd Precinct on Tuesday.
Throughout the event, kids had the opportunity to pet the horses, jump in a bouncy house, climb a rock wall installation and have their faces painted in bright colors by Nicole L. Campos, who helped Aiden, center, live out his dreams as Spider-Man.
NNO allowed many young people to meet their heroes, but at the park, some youngsters got to become them as they took turns mounting an NYPD Highway Patrol motorcycle.
Lennox Norville of the Queens Department of Probation, top center, joined attendees in a game of cornhole.
Some of the officers from the 103rd Precinct who joined the festivities included Nicholas Pryor, top right, Kelly Waugh, Nathaly Gomez and Felicia Gordon.
— Stephanie G. Meditz
