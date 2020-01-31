Full disclosure for homeless hotels

Hotels in New York that rent rooms to the city to house the homeless should be required to disclose that fact, according to Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park).

“People have a right to know,” said Pheffer Amato, who this week introduced a bill that calls for hotel operators to release publicly details of their homeless activity.

The assemblywoman’s district, which includes not only the Rockaways but Howard Beach and Ozone Park as well, is home to at least six hotels that are being or have been used as homeless shelters, according to a spokesman for Pheffer Aamto.

“I have hotels in my community that are at full capacity – serving essentially as additional homeless shelters, and government agency outposts,” she said in a prepared statement that accompanied the announcement of her legislation.

If passed, the new law would put hotel operators on the spot.

“They’d have to post online: ‘This hotel is under contract with City of New York for X number of beds, for how long and how much they were getting paid,’” she explained.

“If you don’t want to be on a public website, don’t go into business with the City of New York. It’s that simple,” Pheffer Amato said.

Like many in Queens, residents of the Rockaways and Ozone Park have been complaining for years that the city’s Department of Homeless Services has overburdened their neighborhoods with homeless facilities. The latest is a controversial, 120-bed shelter being built inside an old warehouse on Beach 101st Avenue in Rockaway Park.

The proposal “comes from my own frustrations,” Pheffer Amato told the Chronicle.

Mayor de Blasio has been saying for several years that the city would be gearing back on the number of commercial hotels it uses nightly to deal with the increasing number of displaced families.

“I’m not a hot head,” said the assemblywoman. “In government, I believe you have to have some patience. But we now know the city has increased the number of hotels we’re using. This is baloney.”

In 2018, the last year for which figures were available, she said, the city spent $384 million on hotels for the homeless.

Actually, the number of commercial hotels used for emergency shelters last year is 83, down from 91 in 2018, according to City Limits, an online news site. But the number of homeless people staying in commercial hotel rooms has increased by 44 percent in the last three years, it said.