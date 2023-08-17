Bayside Historical Society President Paul DiBenedetto returned to the organization’s home at Fort Totten last week after a vacation. While walking by the fort’s southern parade grounds, he noticed that one of the two barracks that sit there was gone, and had been demolished.
The buildings in question are New York City landmarks, as part of the Fort Totten Historic District, and are eligible for national landmark status. Despite that municipal landmark status, the second barracks is slated to be torn down as well, city records show. Documents authorizing both barracks to be demolished cite partially collapsed roofs as the impetus.
The buildings in question and the majority of Fort Totten were turned over from the U.S. Army to the FDNY in 2002, though the federal government still has some claim to the property. While the Fire Department has converted neighboring buildings into training facilities, maintaining the structures in the process, nothing ever became of the two barracks, which deteriorated.
“I think it was the city’s responsibility to do something with these buildings, and they didn’t,” DiBenedetto said. He added, “The city should be looking for creative ways to use them, because they’re historical artifacts.”
Equally concerning to both DiBenedetto and to Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano — who helped establish the historic district more than two decades ago — is that the public was not made aware of the demolition.
“If this happened on Governor’s Island, do you think people would just let it happen?” Graziano said. “Where were the hearings?”
Typically, when a landmarked building is slated for significant alterations, those plans would be subject to hearings with the local community board and the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission. Asked why there were no hearings, CB 7, the LPC, FDNY and Department of Buildings all said that because the demolitions are considered emergency orders — due to the poor state of the buildings and a possibility the barracks could collapse — hearings were bypassed.
Yet the emergency permit requests for demolition were filed in October 2021.
“If this was such an emergency, why [have] the building[s] been standing for another two years?” Graziano posited. Asked the same question, a spokesperson for the FDNY pinned the delay on the contractor.
But because the federal government still has claim to Fort Totten, it would need to be notified as well. The federal government could then authorize a review by the State Historic Preservation Office; according to a SHPO spokesperson, the office was not notified of the demolition plans.
The FDNY said further that area elected officials and the community board were told of the plans. But Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) says her office was not formally notified. While she was aware of the safety concerns, she said, “It of course would have been preferable to have engaged with the community.” While CB 7 was informed, the issue was not raised during meetings. Also notified was the Center for the Women of New York, which is based at Fort Totten, though it’s unclear why the BHS was not.
“I don’t know if those buildings can be saved, but why are we left out of the process?” DiBenedetto said, referring to the public. “That’s really what it comes down to.”
