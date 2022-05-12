President Biden announced last Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House deputy press secretary, was promoted to the top spot, replacing Jen Psaki, who will be departing from the role on May 13.
When she starts her tenure, Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ press secretary serving the White House.
Ahead of a press briefing on May 5, Psaki congratulated her friend and colleague, who is from Queens Village, for her promotion while holding back tears.
“She will give a voice to so many,” said Psaki. “When you work hard and dream big, that matters, and we should celebrate that.”
Jean-Pierre got her start in New York City politics, noted Psaki.
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) congratulated Jean-Pierre, a former staffer of his during his time in the City Council (2002-13).
“I saw great potential in her when she held a leadership role on my staff and I see great potential in her now,” Sanders said in a prepared statement. “This is such a momentous step forward for so many groups who have been marginalized in the past and creates a more diverse team in the presidential administration, demonstrating that President Biden is dedicated to surrounding himself with people who are representative of the diverse population of this country.”
She also worked as a staffer for Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest).
“I’m very happy for Karine on the occasion of her most historic appointment as White House Press Secretary,” Gennaro told the Queens Chronicle via email. “Karine was a rare and prodigious talent when she began her career during her years of service in my office and, more importantly, she believed in herself in a most profound way. From her humble professional beginnings in a Council Member’s office, she has blazed a trail of accomplishment that has been recognized and acclaimed by President Obama during her years of service to his Administration and now President Biden has put her on the world stage.”
Gennaro said he has no doubt that Jean-Pierre will inspire excellence as a role model to her colleagues in the White House.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) shared Gennaro’s sentiments via Twitter.
“Congratulations to #SoutheastQueens’ own @K_JeanPierre on her herstory-making appointment as the new White House Press Secretary,” Adams posted. “This is a tremendous choice, and I know she will continue to make us and the nation proud.”
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), who represents the district where Jean-Pierre was raised, also shared warm wishes for the new White House press secretary.
“We are thrilled to see that Karine Jean-Pierre, a local Queens resident from my district, has risen to represent the highest level of government: The President of the United States,” Vanel told the Chronicle. “She is an example to all of us that with hard work and determination anything is possible.”
Before her deputy secretary role, Jean-Pierre served in senior communications and political roles in the Biden administration, the Biden campaign and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama administration and was the spokeswoman for MoveOn.org, a social justice nonprofit, according to the White House. She also served as a political analyst for both NBC and MSNBC, a presidential deputy campaign manager for Martin O’Malley in 2016 and a campaign manager for the ACLU’s Reproduction Freedom Initiative.
“I’ve had Karine by my side for the last 15 months,” said Psaki. “I can’t wait to see her shine ... and bring your own style and brilliance to this job.”
The daughter of Haitian-American immigrants, Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique and raised in Queens Village. She earned a master of public affairs degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, according to The Haitian Roundtable, which highlights the achievements of people of Haitian descent.
She has an adopted daughter and lives in Washington, DC, with her partner, Suzanne Malveaux, a CNN national correspondent.
“Thank you @POTUS and @FLOTUS for this opportunity,” Jean-Pierre said via Twitter. “It is a true honor. I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill. @PressSec has been a great friend, mentor and excellent press secretary.”
