Howard Beach resident and Queens Civil Court Judge Tracy Catapano-Fox was nominated by the Democratic Party for the New York Supreme Court last Thursday.
The nod means that Catapano-Fox, 47, is likely to be elected to the bench in November for a 14-year term. She would be the first female state Supreme Court Justice to be elected from the Howard Beach area.
In fact she would only be the second Howard Beach state Supreme Court justice, the first being Judge Augustus Agate, her mentor and close friend.
“I always knew she was very smart, but when she worked for me I realized that I was lucky enough to have a brilliant lawyer as my assistant,” Agate said.
In the early 2000s Catapano-Fox worked as a law secretary for Agate when he became a Civil Court judge, and then continued with him as a principal law clerk when he was elected to the Supreme Court.
Catapano-Fox said the collaboration served as a perfect education for her future career, honing her skills on the civil litigation side and leading her to an area that would eventually become her expertise: foreclosure law.
Catapano-Fox eventually went on to take a job clerking for Queens County Administrative Judge Jeremy S. Weinstein, where she was working in 2008 when suddenly foreclosures started to spike.
“At that time we started to notice that there had been a significant uptick. The judges were saying how many judgments on foreclosure they were getting each month,” Catapano-Fox said.
As the financial sector collapsed, then-Chief Judge of the State Judith Kaye decided that New York needed to get ahead of the curve and create a mandatory foreclosure settlement, and chose Queens County as a pilot for the program.
“So we were the first county in October of 2008 to start a foreclosure settlement conference” section, Catapano-Fox said. As the administrative assistant of Weinstein, Catapano-Fox had to make sure that the new settlement courts were operating and running smoothly. She embraced the subject area, and started doing conferences herself, with the goal of learning how to make a foreclosure settlement work for both sides in a fair way.
“It was exciting to just be new, something that we created from the ground up,” Catapano-Fox said, adding an ironic note that now that she is poised to join the Supreme Court, it feels like the same crisis is about to happen all over again due to the pandemic.
Asked what area of law she would like to focus on on the Supreme Court, she said she’s hoping that she’ll be able to get back into her foreclosure roots. She also said that she’s looking forward to doing complex jury trials once the pandemic subsides.
Though she has assembled an impressive resume, Catapano-Fox has not forgotten her family or neighborhood roots, which has served her well. Once she showed interest in becoming a Civil Court judge, her old mentor and near-neighbor Agate helped her with the petition process. He said he considers her to be like his fourth daughter.
In reflecting on her recent accomplishments, Catapano-Fox emphasized how proud she was to be the first female judge from the area.
“I have two sons and I want them to know that women can be great moms and be 100 percent all in as a mom and 100 percent all in as a judge. It’s hard to make it all happen, but you don’t have to make choices always. You don’t have to choose one or the other,” Catapano-Fox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.