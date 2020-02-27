“Why do I think I’m the best candidate? Because I think New York City is at a crossroads when it comes to criminal justice and one of the most important things for any government to do is maintain safety,” said Queens borough president hopeful Jim Quinn, who has adamantly opposed the new bail and discovery laws as well as the closing of Rikers Island since he joined the race on Jan. 1. “Those are two very dangerous things and very irresponsible things that the city and state are doing, and I think that I’m the best one to intelligently ... rationally and statistically change bail laws and to stop the closing of Rikers Island.”
Quinn, a lifelong Queens resident who grew up in the Ravenswood Housing Projects, worked in the Queens District Attorney’s Office since 1977, retiring at the start of this year. He began as a line assistant, worked as a deputy chief of the homicide investigations bureau and chief of the narcotics bureau before ultimately becoming a senior executive assistant district attorney, essentially working as the No. 3 man in the office. His time in the DA’s Office barred him from becoming involved in politics, which Quinn believes will help him in his candidacy against career politicians.
The nonpartisan special election for borough president is set for Tuesday, March 24.
“[The other candidates will] tell people what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear,” Quinn said in a sitdown interview with the Chronicle on Feb. 24. “I don’t want to say it’s a bad thing [to be a career politician], but sometimes you get encased in a bubble of the political world and I don’t think that’s good ... I have the experience to talk about these things ... I can bring these issues to the forefront and we can send a message to the political class that we’re fed up.”
In what Quinn describes as a “people’s campaign,” he is highlighting what he believes is the borough’s largest concern: the rise in crime and release of prisoners under the new bail law.
“The Jim Quinn voter is the normal people in Queens. They’re not radicals, they’re not normally involved in politics, but they see what’s going on around them and they see the city starting to fall apart,” said Quinn, who has met with voters who have considered moving out of the city to escape the “everyday horror story of someone who was let out on bail and committed another crime.”
The closing of Rikers Island to build smaller jails throughout the city is another of Quinn’s major concerns, and he believes the two issues are “inextricably interwoven.”
“They can’t build the Rikers jails unless they get the population down to 3,300 because that’s what they’ve sold everybody on ... they can’t get the jail population down to 3,300 unless they release thousands of people from Rikers Island, which they’ve started under these new bail laws — that’s one of the mechanisms used to lower the population ... The point is it’s so irresponsible to do this and to reduce the population artificially.”
The decision to close Rikers Island is not one that the Queens borough president can weigh in on, but Quinn is looking into other ways to thwart the already-approved plan, one of which includes declaring the municipal parking lot where the city will build the smaller jail in Kew Gardens as public space.
“You could theoretically ... have the planning board pass a zoning request to [have the lot] be a public space where you couldn’t put up a detention facility. I would sign that,” said Quinn.
Quinn’s other objectives as Queens borough president include building the economy and improving quality of life, which he believes can be accomplished by bringing in big businesses like Amazon, a company he says would have helped the community and small businesses.
Big businesses would also provide enormous contributions in taxes for the borough, which could then be funneled into schools and other commodities that would benefit residents, said Quinn.
“Amazon coming in would have meant enormous benefits to a number of small business owners around where the headquarters were going to be built,” said Quinn. “There would be 2,500 people coming in every day buying lunch, getting their dry cleaning done, shopping in the local stores ... that would have been a great time for the small business in the area.”
Quinn looks to help small business owners in other ways, such as reducing the cost to operate.
“You know, if you own a restaurant in New York City and you want to put a table outside your restaurant, which could increase your income by 25 percent, you have to apply to the city, you have to get a permit and you have to get landscape architect sketches for it,” said Quinn. “Why do we put those things on small business? The best thing for small business is to reduce cost.”
One of Quinn’s largest concerns with how politics are conducted is that topics are no longer discussed rationally, and that “everyone’s yelling and screaming and nothing really gets accomplished. It’s the people with the loudest voices who get what they want.”
In order to “bring rationality and reality back to politics,” Quinn wants to hold public hearings that invite constituents to speak on issues concerning themselves. Typically, these hearings are held at community board meetings, but Quinn believes those are “local, I’m looking at how everything affects Queens.”
“What I would like to do is not hold one of these show hearings where you bring supporters in and have a big rally, but to bring people in and describe what is happening under the new bail laws and let people know whether crime is going up or down,” said Quinn, who believes that gathering together is the clearest way to see how legislation affects the borough.
Quinn said that despite the borough presidency being known as a “ceremonial office,” he expects to accomplish real change in the nine months of his administration, should he be elected, which he expects to be. Another election will be held in the fall for a new borough president to take over in January.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to leave their houses or send their kids to school, but that’s what’s happening, and no one in the political class seems to legitimately care about it and that’s frightening,” said Quinn. “I understand that it’s a lot of ‘Rah-rah,’ boost up the borough ... and that would be an important part of my administration, but right now I’m focused on the issues that I’m focused on.”
