Monday was exciting at Friends Tavern, the oldest gay bar in Queens, as supporters celebrated the owner’s purchase of the building, which will allow him to serve patrons from Jackson Heights and beyond for years to come.
Among those celebrating were owner Eddie Valentin, with scissors; his husband, Casimiro Villa, at his side; general manager Amber Ferrer, left; City Councilwoman-elect Lynn Schulman, in gray jacket; and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, applauding.
Others in attendance included Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce; Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas; and Council Member-elect Shekar Krishnan.
To help Valentin buy the building, Cruz had connected him with the Chamber of Commerce, which then facilitated an introduction to representatives from TD Bank, which provided the necessary financing.
Valentin said in a statement that he was thrilled, saying in part, “It has been our privilege to serve this neighborhood as well as so many customers from the rest of the city who seek a second home, and a safe space where we serve smiles and hugs with every libation.”
