The first annual match-up between the men’s volleyball teams from the FDNY and NYPD was intended to be played for a trophy and the all-important bragging rights.
“But then it was decided we could make it a benefit the families of Officers [Jason] Rivera and [Wilbert] Mora,” said Officer Malcolm Brissert-Ortiz, player and manager of the NYPD team, referring to the two officers, both in their 20s, who were killed responding to a domestic 911 call in January.
Finding a court also proved easy as Jerry Mattacota, coach of the FDNY team, also happens to be the head coach of the varsity girls’ team at Maspeth High School.
“Donations are still coming in,” Mattacota told the Chronicle on Monday.
There were music, food and raffle prizes. Both teams, as well as Blue Lives matter, sold T-shirts outside he gym. Players and alumnae from the MHS team volunteered at the event, and between games 3 and 4 the students also were invited by the cops and firefighters to win free T-shirts that were laid out on the floor by serving a volleyball from the other side of the net and hitting a shirt.
New York’s Finest came away with the day, winning in four games, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-18.
(0) comments
