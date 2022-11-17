A Southeast Queens resident was honored for the work he put into an examination of the legacy and death of his friend, hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay.
ABC 7’s documentary “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case” won four Emmys at the New York iteration of the awards ceremony last month. Daryl Pringle, a native of Hollis, worked as a talent coordinator on the project, gathering those who knew the Run DMC musician, as he did, for interviews in the program.
Pringle grew up with Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, and fellow Southeast Queens native LL Cool J. When Pringle got his start in the music business in 1992, it was the two artists who showed him the ropes.
He said that was the Run DMC icon’s nature: always true to his roots.
“He was a very humble guy,” Pringle said. “Even though he was successful at what he did, he still came home to Hollis.”
“He educated me about a lot of things,” he added. “Like, how to make a hit record.”
Pringle ran his own record label in Queens for 10 years, and also spent time at other labels, including Def Jam Recordings.
He said he and the late DJ would stay up late into the night, discussing the ins-and-outs of the music world. In one case, when Pringle was working with the hip-hop group Salt-N-Peppa, Pringle approached Jam Master Jay about using one of his producers for a beat. When he told him whom it was for, JMJ volunteered to make the beat himself.
“He was very family-oriented,” Pringle said.
For the documentary, Pringle secured several interviews, including with Jam Master Jay’s nephews Ellis Jones and Bo Skaggs and his one-time protégé, Chris Run. The last time Pringle saw his childhood friend was with Run outside the Scratch DJ Academy in Manhattan, a school founded by the late musician.
Pringle says he remembers the disbelief upon hearing the news of Jay’s passing, not just because he lost a friend, but because the music industry lost a titan.
“I was at Def Jam with DMX when it happened,” he said. “When I got the word that it happened, it was shocking, because back in the day, you heard rumors. But I was in the office, and I saw the news said that he was gunned down in the studio right here.
“I’ve been to that studio plenty of times. You have to be buzzed into that studio. You can’t just walk up in there. On that particular day, someone left the door cracked open, and in my mind, it was ‘How could it happen?’”
Mizell’s killing went unsolved for 18 years, until two men, Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington, were arrested in 2020. The documentary examines JMJ’s legacy and features interviews with former colleagues and NYPD officials.
The piece, which was produced by ABC 7 reporter Darla Miles, won Emmys in categories including direction of content longer than 10 minutes, a long form promotional spot of five minutes or less and a crime spot of more than 10 minutes.
Pringle said he is still waiting to receive his awards in the mail.
When it comes to remembering his friend, Pringle said one of his biggest regrets is not having pictures of the two of them together. In honoring his legacy, he notes that the DJ, in his view, changed the scope of hip-hop forever.
“He was the one that came up with the idea to do ‘Walk This Way,’” Pringle said. “Run DMC didn’t want to cross over. They wanted to keep hip-hop in the streets.
“But doing ‘Walk This Way’ with Aerosmith took hip-hop worldwide. He was the brains behind it. Without him, hip-hop wouldn’t have gone worldwide.”
Per ABC 7, the documentary includes interviews with the highest-ranking African American in the NYPD, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison; former Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce; and former Detective 1st Grade Derrick Parker. They discuss, among other things, the complications of the murder investigation and what led to the arrest of the two suspects after nearly 20 years.
Those looking to watch the piece can view it at bitly.ws/wMak. Pringle says the development of a sequel is in the preproduction phase, with a release date tentatively scheduled for sometime in the new year.
