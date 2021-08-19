Thousands of Afghans are trying to escape their country now that the Taliban has seized control, and a nonprofit based in Fresh Meadows is leading an evacuation effort.
“Our focus now is to evacuate as many people as possible to safety,” Naheed Samadi Bahram, WAW’s U.S. country director, told the Chronicle in an email. “At this moment, with the situation changing rapidly every minute, we are asking our supporters to donate and/or host fundraisers to ensure we can respond rapidly to this immediate humanitarian crisis. Contributions will go towards evacuation and resettlement services for the thousands of women, children, and families who are depending on us.”
Even in the weeks before the U.S. withdrew from the country Aug. 15, WAW had been evacuating its Afghanistan-based centers. All operations have been paused to avert its attention toward providing shelter, resources and aid to the thousands of women, children, families and staff trying to flee.
The group could not comment on how or where it is evacuating people, or how many have escaped, due to security reasons, a spokesperson told the Chronicle. According to WAW’s website, over 2,100 people have donated, but the amount raised also could not be disclosed.
WAW has a community center based in Queens and has others in Afghanistan that provide political, social, cultural and economic programs for the Afghans, particularly women and girls, whom WAW is especially fearful for now.
The group “relentlessly advocates for women’s rights and challenge the norms that underpin gender-based violence to influence attitudes and bring about change,” something the Taliban has famously pushed back against.
“Women for Afghan Women is heartbroken at the speed and extent to which the violence and escalating conflict in Afghanistan has threatened the innocent lives of millions and displaced hundreds of thousands,” the group said in a statement pledging to use all of its resources to “meet the needs of the emergency.”
Donations can be made via PayPal at paypal.me/womenforafghanwomen or at bit.ly/3swQZ4y.
In the days following the Taliban takeover, some of the insurgent group’s members declared an “amnesty” for women who adhered to strict law, and urged women to participate in the government.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different [government] structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, said according to several media outlets.
But many leaders do not trust that the Taliban will uphold that new promise, and believe they will revert back to their old, and violent, ways.
“I am especially fearful for the women and girls of Afghanistan, who have fought for 20 years to gain the basic human rights and dignity they deserve, and are now at risk of having that progress suddenly stripped away from them by the Taliban,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens) said in an Aug. 16 statement.
According to WAW, nearly 400,000 Afghans have already fled the country, and more are waiting for their chance to escape.
In an Aug. 16 statement, President Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops, stating that he “cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country’s civil war.”
The Pentagon sent about 6,000 service members to Kabul to help facilitate the safe passage of Americans and Afghan allies out of the region.
