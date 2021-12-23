A fire at 71-02 162 St. in Fresh Meadows killed two people on the morning of Dec. 15.
A third person was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening, the FDNY said.
FDNY fire marshals concluded that the fire was accidental, and was caused by an electrical cord or power strip. They also said that no smoke alarm was present in the apartment in question.
Department of Buildings press secretary Andrew Rudansky told the Chronicle that, upon the department’s investigation, it found two illegal units in the four-story building: one in the cellar and one on the top floors.
“The legal use of top two floors at this building is a single duplex apartment,” Rudansky wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “The Duplex was illegally separated into two separate apartments without first obtaining the proper DOB permits for the work.”
A complaint filed with the DOB on Dec. 16 regarding the duplex said that it lacked sufficient egress, which is crucial to fire safety. While it is not clear whether the two people who died lived in that illegal unit, Rudansky also said that the DOB’s forensic engineers “are still investigating this incident, and working to determine whether the tenants in the illegal converted apartment at the top floors had the appropriate egress.”
According to the DOB, the entire five-unit building was fully vacated due to fire damage. Though most of the damage — including charred joists and a partially collapsed roof — was limited to the fourth floor, a DOB post-fire inspection found water damage throughout the building.
Following the fire, the DOB issued three summonses for alleged violations to landlord Ye Xue Yan for a total of $31,250.
According to Desiree Ramos Reiner, regional chief external affairs officer at the American Red Cross of Greater New York, a neighboring building, 71-04 162 St., was “minorly affected” by the fire. When reviewing the damage, the DOB found it, too, had two illegal units.
Between the two buildings, the Red Cross is assisting eight displaced households, six from 71-02 and two from 71-04.
