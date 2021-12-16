Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said Dec. 14 that she is working with the U.S. State Department to bring Fresh Meadows resident Bilal Ahmad and his family — who are currently stranded in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Humanitarian City — home to Queens.
According to Meng, Ahmad’s wife and 5-year-old son had been visiting loved ones in Kabul, Afghanistan, when the country fell to the Taliban. Ahmad, a U.S. citizen, flew to Kabul to bring his family home. While the family found safety in the United Arab Emirates, and later, in Abu Dhabi, they have been stuck there, ever since.
Meng is vice chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, the subcommittee that oversees the State Department’s budget and activities.
Meng also said Ahmad is in danger of losing his apartment as well as both his full-time and part-time jobs if he is not back in Queens soon. She is advocating that he not lose his primary source of income and that the family’s visas be fast-tracked.
“Bilal went to Afghanistan to ensure the well-being of his family and to bring them to safety here,” Meng said in a prepared statement. “Months later, they should still not be stuck overseas, and his livelihood should not be at risk because he sought to keep his wife and child out of harm’s way.”
The State Department did not return the Chronicle’s request for comment in time for publication.
