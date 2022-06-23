The Queens Farm Museum last week kicked off a series of weekly farmstand green markets. Fresh produce and more will be available in front of Borough Hall on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens from 10 a.m. every Thursday through Nov. 3.
At top, a resident purchases some greens from Eleni, left, and Emily, who are farmers at the 47-acre parcel in Floral Park that has been operating as a farm for 325 years.
Above, Daniel Morales, director of agriculture for the farm, joins the farmers during a lull in the early morning.
